Serving ‘luncheon meat without the guilt’: S’pore firm spends two years perfecting vegan recipe

When Mr Ong Bee Chip first tried the initial sample of a plant-based version of luncheon meat created by his company, he felt like he was biting into a traditional steamed cake rather than “meat”.

“The texture was like gao teng kueh,” says the 60-year-old managing director of home-grown food manufacturing group OTS Holdings with a laugh, referring to the colourful, steamed nine-layer cake.

The result of the 2021 recipe, based on a wheat and soy protein base, was far from what he had hoped.

“It was very chewy and sticky, not what we were looking for at all,” says Mr Ong. “It’s very difficult to get the taste and texture of plant-based meat right and make it similar to animal meat. We had to start from scratch many times.”

Despite the use of spices, the first few iterations of the plant-based luncheon meat also had such a strong taste of soy protein that the research and development (R&D) team had to source for another supplier.

It took the company about $500,000 and nearly two years of R&D before it launched Anew in June last year. Its range of plant-based luncheon meats is available in three flavours – classic, barbeque and black pepper. OTS has also introduced plant-based meat sauces in rendang, butter chicken and bolognese flavours under the brand.