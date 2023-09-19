How Korean fishermen almost stopped S'pore firm from building their first offshore wind farm

When G8 Subsea landed its first overseas renewable energy project in 2017, it felt like a turning point for the home-grown subsea cabling specialist and engineering firm.
Tasked with installing underwater power transmission cables for South Korea’s first wind farm, it embarked on what would become a landmark endeavour for the business.
But just like how unpredictable the weather and climate can be, the Gochang Phase 1 Offshore Wind project was not without its fair share of hurdles.
Despite the challenges, they offered G8 Subsea's founder and managing director Gerald Tan plenty of lessons.
During the project’s initial site survey, local fishermen had confronted its staff, wanting to know their intentions in the area. Later, a smaller group on a speedboat blocked its engineers from going to the offshore site, threatening to collide with their vessel.
“They were very protective of the area, and understandably so because it is their livelihood,” recalls Mr Tan, 48. “So, we learn to look at local factors and the communities before we start such projects.”
Determined to forge a positive relationship with the community, G8 used the villagers’ services and purchased food from them, which not only eased tensions but also earned them support.
What the episode taught Mr Tan and the G8 team was that they needed to be ready for unplanned situations. “Sometimes, we just have to expect the unexpected,” he says.
Then halfway through the wind farm project, a critical piece of engineering machinery broke down 10km offshore, bringing operations to a halt for days.
“We almost gave up on the project as we were unable to identify the fault after extensive troubleshooting,” says Mr Tan, who noted that his team “worked hard to remedy the issue” but to no avail.
“Thankfully, we found a local engineer, who managed to diagnose the fault and identify the electronic glitch.”
Mr Tan considers these incidents valuable lessons. “We know now that we should always be prepared for the unexpected and have contingency plans, whether for the weather, human errors or system malfunctions. Having a resourceful local team whenever we operate overseas is important, too.”
With the success of the South Korean project under its belt, G8 – named for its goal of generating infinite energy – expanded its reach, undertaking renewable energy projects in Singapore, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Ghana.
Its focus on offshore wind farm and solar panel arrays, combined with its expertise in subsea cabling, has already set it apart from competitors in the industry.
Today, G8 has 20 employees and averages about $10 million in revenue annually.
Finding a footing in sustainability
Before establishing G8 in 2015, Mr Tan gained experience in renewable energy technologies and projects during his stints at various companies, such as Singapore Technologies, Siemens and Global Marine System, a British firm that installs, repairs and maintains subsea communications cables.
Initially, G8 had started as a subsea cabling specialist without a specific focus on renewable energy projects. “The offshore sector was still nascent at the time, so we did not realise how important it would become to our business,” he says.
It was only after the wind farm project in South Korea and as more countries in the region began to consider and invest in offshore renewables, that G8 shifted its focus.
According to Mr Tan, the key to success for Singaporean businesses to thrive in the renewable energy sector is finding the best overseas markets that align with their technologies and services. “We look for hotspots in renewable energy and offshore developments, and identify what each country is predominant in, such as wind power for South Korea, Taiwan and Japan, and floating solar power for Indonesia, India, Singapore and Africa.”
Meeting clients’ specific needs is essential too. Last year, G8 secured a contract from Ghanaian utility supplier BUI Power Authority after proposing a floating solar panel system for its hydro dam that would produce renewable energy, while reducing evaporation of the facility’s water, a serious concern due to global warming.
Mr Tan adds that timing is crucial. “You don’t want to be in a market before there is sufficient demand and support, but you also don’t want to be too late, when you will have too much competition. Our first South Korean project was perfect as it was the country’s first offshore wind farm, so we could make a name for ourselves and grow from there.”
Taking inspiration from pain points
To succeed in a new market, G8 looks for local partners with a strong track record and relevant experience in construction and renewable energy. Enterprise Singapore’s (EnterpriseSG) support has been instrumental in vetting potential collaborators, offering expertise and connections through their overseas centres.
For example, the agency’s overseas centre in Accra, Ghana, helped G8 conduct due diligence on its local partner there and gave advice on the intricacies on penetrating the African market. G8 also received valuable contacts and legal advice about setting up operations in Ghana.
Over the years, G8 has also invested in research and development (R&D) to distinguish itself from competitors. For Mr Tan, such innovations are vital for Singaporean companies to succeed overseas. “You must give customers a reason for choosing you instead of a local business.”
The firm also keeps an eye out for inefficiencies, pain points and failures in its industry to brainstorm and come up with new solutions.
For example, it was brought in to salvage a floating solar project in Singapore that was floundering because the system’s design was too complicated and costly. G8 developed a simpler one.
This solution gave birth to the company’s modular tractive buoyancy (MTB) system for floating renewable energy installations. Unlike the traditional structures that are built offshore to host wind turbines and solar panels, the MTB consists of hexagonal modules that are constructed on land and then assembled on the water. It can be scaled up as needed.
“With the MTB, you save a lot of time and money because you don’t need to move materials and labour offshore. You can use conventional cranes and machinery since you’re building on land, and you can work longer hours safely if you are in a rush for time,” Mr Tan says.
In 2021, G8 used the MTB system for a floating substation for local sustainable energy provider Sunseap Group’s offshore solar farm in the Straits of Johor. (The group is now known as EDPR APAC, following an acquisition by parent company EDP Renewables in 2022.)
With the system, it took about two weeks to build and assemble the substation, compared to the three months or more it would have required traditionally.
The company aims to apply for a patent every year, and has filed two so far, including one for the MTB, while the other is for a novel floating solar panel design.
Mr Tan credits EnterpriseSG for its support in helping fund G8’s R&D and patent applications. “We want to improve our products and technical delivery, and EnterpriseSG has been very helpful in this area. There is still so much space for innovation in our industry, and therefore openings for local companies.”
Looking ahead, G8 aims to expand in the United States where the interest in offshore renewables is on the rise. It established an office in Rhode Island earlier this year, after joining an EnterpriseSG-organised trade mission to the state in 2022, to learn about new opportunities and meet potential local partners.
Taiwan and Japan, with their increased investments in offshore renewables, are also on G8’s radar.
“We’re seeing more urgency in the sustainability agenda, partly because we can see and feel the impact of climate change more than ever,” says Mr Tan. “Energy production accounts for about 70 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide, so it is a big factor. What we’re trying to do at G8 is to address climate change in our own small way.”
This is part of a series on how home-grown companies are making an impact on global markets, showcasing how they scale up with sustainability, technology and innovation as core aspects of their business, with the support of Enterprise Singapore. Find out more here.
