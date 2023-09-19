How Korean fishermen almost stopped S'pore firm from building their first offshore wind farm

When G8 Subsea landed its first overseas renewable energy project in 2017, it felt like a turning point for the home-grown subsea cabling specialist and engineering firm.

Tasked with installing underwater power transmission cables for South Korea’s first wind farm, it embarked on what would become a landmark endeavour for the business.

But just like how unpredictable the weather and climate can be, the Gochang Phase 1 Offshore Wind project was not without its fair share of hurdles.

Despite the challenges, they offered G8 Subsea's founder and managing director Gerald Tan plenty of lessons.

During the project’s initial site survey, local fishermen had confronted its staff, wanting to know their intentions in the area. Later, a smaller group on a speedboat blocked its engineers from going to the offshore site, threatening to collide with their vessel.