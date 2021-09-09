Sustainability a key focus at Epson's new South-east Asia HQ

Epson's South-east Asia headquarters yesterday moved from an office space in HarbourFront to Alexandra Technopark, where it will have two solution centres to display new products to customers in the region.

Among these is a system that companies can use to turn their wastepaper into new, reusable paper.

The electronics company, which has hosted its regional headquarters in Singapore since 1982, said the opening of the larger premises will bring new job opportunities in sales and marketing, business-to-business specialisation and digitalisation.

Epson currently hires 200 people in Singapore and 800 regionally. Its office here serves Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

A product being introduced at its new showrooms is a dry office paper-making system, the Epson PaperLab. It is designed for office use, so that businesses can reduce their environmental impact by recycling used paper.

Wastepaper can be made into fresh, new paper with this product, which does not use any water, unlike traditional paper recycling methods.

Mr Siew Jin Kiat, regional managing director of Epson Singapore (South-east Asia headquarters), said the headquarters' new location brings sustainable choices closer to the company's customers in the region.

"Sustainability is imperative in today's business economy... We have made it simpler for our customers to lower their carbon footprint," he said yesterday at the opening of the headquarters that was held both in person and virtually.

In conjunction with the launch of its new headquarters, Epson Singapore announced the donation of $10,000 to Lakeside Family Services' Ican campaign.

The campaign aims to raise funds for programmes and services that guide the social and emotional development of children and youth.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, who was the guest of honour at the event, said companies could spur change by transforming their business models as the nation moves towards a low-carbon and low-consumption future.

"By quantifying their organisations' carbon footprint and climate risks, enhancing their carbon and energy efficiencies through innovation, adopting circular economy practices, and instilling a strong corporate culture of sustainability, companies can make a huge difference in our sustainable development journey," said Ms Fu.