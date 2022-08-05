Suspension unlikely to stop Glencore from supplying oil to marine fuels market

Glencore is expected to continue supplying the marine fuels market in Singapore through small and medium-sized licensed bunkering companies despite a two-month suspension for knowingly supplying contaminated oil to shipowners earlier this year, industry sources said.

On Wednesday, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore announced that it was suspending the global commodity trading giant's Singapore unit's licence from Aug 18 for wilfully supplying tainted marine fuel to 24 ships between March 22 and April 1.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 05, 2022, with the headline Suspension unlikely to stop Glencore from supplying oil to marine fuels market.

