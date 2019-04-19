Surbana Jurong to draft plan for Mexico's inter-oceanic corridor

Urban and infrastructure consultancy Surbana Jurong will develop a strategic plan for Mexico's inter-oceanic corridor and a masterplan for two economic development areas there.

The project was awarded by Mexico's state governments of Veracruz and Oaxaca.

This marks a "significant milestone" for Surbana Jurong as it continues to expand its presence in the North American market, the company said in a statement yesterday.

The scope of work will include a detailed review of the inter-oceanic corridor, including its broad socio-economic benefits to the region and potential growth industrial clusters.

Surbana Jurong will also develop the masterplan for two economic development areas in the states of Veracruz and Oaxaca.

The plan will guide the physical development of the two industrial sites through the planning of land use, infrastructure, utilities and transportation.

The inter-oceanic corridor is 40km wide and 300km long. It will connect the ports of Salinas Cruz on the Pacific coast and Coatzacoalcos on the Atlantic.

With direct maritime links to China's Belt and Road Initiative's Eastern Asia terminal point and Western Europe end, the corridor will broaden market opportunities and drive economic growth for Mexico's southern states by facilitating international trade and investment, Surbana Jurong said.

"The strategic plan will comprise recommendations on market positioning and development directions to facilitate potential growth opportunities in jobs and industry sectors," the company said.

"It will also include proposals for utilities and services infrastructure development, and zoning plans to identify land use distribution along the corridor," it added.

Surbana Jurong said the initiative aims to lay the foundations for economic growth, encourage investment and provide a quality living environment.

Enterprise Singapore facilitated the partnership between Surbana Jurong and the Mexican government, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Mexico in 2016.

Surbana Jurong group chief executive Wong Heang Fine said: "Surbana Jurong has a strong track record, having delivered masterplans for projects in over 30 countries, and we are pleased to contribute our expertise towards Mexico's development success.

"The economic benefits from the development of the inter-oceanic corridor are far-reaching, and we look forward to working closely with the Federal Authority for the development of Special Economic Zones of Mexico and the state governments of Veracruz and Oaxaca to unlock the region's potential."

Mr Khor Aik Lam, Enterprise Singapore's regional group director for Latin America, said: "We are pleased to see the partnership continue to make progress since we started this conversation a few years ago.

"The strong commitment and joint efforts from all parties have culminated in this milestone venture to bring Singapore's economic development capabilities to Mexico."