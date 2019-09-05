Surbana Jurong inks MOUs with JTC, other firms to boost productivity in built environment industry

SINGAPORE - Urban consultancy Surbana Jurong and industrial landlord JTC Corporation are joining forces to boost productivity and sustainability in the built environment.

One of the key aims of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) they signed on Thursday (Sept 5) is to improve data collection and analytics in areas like resource management and safety for infrastructure projects to help reduce the challenges faced when analysing large amounts of information.

They will also look into ways to bolster energy and resource efficiency so they can lower their carbon footprint and reduce the life-cycle costs in buildings and infrastructure.

Solutions will be test-bedded by the firms and may be trialled by other players in the sector.

The partnership with JTC was one of 10 MOUs Surbana Jurong signed on Thursday in conjunction with the International Built Environment Week 2019 organised by the Building and Construction Authority.

These partnerships seek to harness technology to improve productivity in the architecture, engineering and construction sectors.

The MOU between Surbana Jurong and Republic Polytechnic will bring the two organisations together to work on sustainable aquaculture and agriculture projects.

Some of the partnerships will be focused on project applications, such as the collaboration with 51VR in the area of planning smart cities using virtual reality.

An agreement with Signify will use connected LED lighting for data access and insights.

Surbana Jurong also inked MOUs with Glodon, VR Collab, Bentley Systems, Novade, One To One Display and Shui On Joint Venture.

Surbana Jurong group chief executive Wong Heang Fine said the 10 MOUs demonstrate the company's dedication to working with industry partners to seek improvements and innovations.

"What we bring to the table is our strong track record, deep and diverse competencies, and longstanding market knowledge of the urban, infrastructure and management services sectors," he added.

Second Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said at the event that tackling urban challenges such as climate change and limited land area has driven Singapore to embark on strategies to shape a more liveable and sustainable built environment.

He also noted that 16 MOUs worth nearly $30 million were inked on Thursday.

Green solutions companies G-Energy and GWS have signed partnerships to work on projects overseas, adding to the list of Singapore firms that have been actively participating in sustainable development projects abroad, Mr Lee said.

G-Energy will provide energy services for Fico Group's seven hotels and offices in Thailand, while GWS will be working on CapitaLand's Datansha project in China.