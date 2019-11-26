Surbana Jurong bags affordable housing project in India

Temasek-owned urban and infrastructure consultancy Surbana Jurong has secured an affordable housing project in Gujarat, India.

Awarded by the Gujarat Housing Board, the project will see Surbana Jurong extending its affordable housing expertise beyond Singapore.

The company's scope of work includes master planning, concept design, design review and project management services for about 15,000 homes across 12 sites in the next four years.

These sites are located in cities in the western Indian state with high population densities - Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot.

"The project incorporates some of Singapore's best practices in public housing to make Gujarat's public housing more vibrant, sustainable and liveable," Surbana Jurong said in a media statement yesterday.

The concept design draws key principles from Singapore's townships, such as connectivity, environmental sustainability, social community, safety, universal design, construction productivity and maintainability.

Surbana Jurong said its township design for the Gujarat project will foster social interactions by featuring community-centric spaces such as roof gardens, activity courtyards, playgrounds and outdoor fitness stations. These facilities will be located within safe and vehicular-free community spaces.

The Gujarat townships will also include Singapore's distinctive public housing features, such as void decks, as well as modern amenities such as sky gardens, outdoor dining areas, meditation decks and play lawns.

Gujarat Housing Board commissioner Lochan Sehra said: "We are inspired by Singapore's public housing model. Many of the features are new to Gujarat and will potentially set a precedent for future affordable housing in India."

Surbana Jurong has master planned 26 townships over the past five decades to house over 80 per cent of Singapore's population.

The company will open its Gujarat office early next month to oversee the completion of the housing project, according to Mr Wong Heang Fine, group chief executive officer of Surbana Jurong.

The Gujarat Housing Board has built homes in urban cities such as Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar, and towns such as Bhuj, Vapi, Bharuch, Veraval, Porbandar and Gandhidham. This comes as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target to provide housing for all by 2022.