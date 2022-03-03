Supply fears fuel gains in Singapore energy, commodity stocks

Energy, commodity and resource stocks, as well as gold exchange-traded funds, spiked yesterday as the war in Ukraine raised the spectre of shortages.

First Resources, Wilmar International, RH Petrogas, Golden Energy, Olam International, Rex International, Golden Agri-Resources and even offshore and marine services player Kim Heng were in play as investors capitalised on news that the conflict is sparking a sharp rise in energy, commodity and resource prices.

RH Petrogas was the top performer, with its stock surging almost 31 per cent to a high of 27.5 cents on trade of 82 million shares.

Rex International, which provides exploration services, was up almost 5 per cent to a record 43 cents.

Kim Heng, which provides engineering and offshore support services to both oil and gas as well as renewables installations in North-east Asia, saw its stock surge by 21 per cent to close at 9.2 cents.

All this comes as the Russian army closes in on Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

Both countries are major energy and commodity producers, but Russia is facing massive sanctions that have shut it out of the global market.

The resultant fears of supply disruptions have sent oil prices soaring to their highest levels in a decade, with Brent crude now above US$100 a barrel.

The two countries are also major global exporters of wheat and corn, accounting for 25 per cent of global exports.

Meanwhile, gold, seen as a safe haven in times of geopolitical stress, is soaring towards the key US$2,000-an-ounce level.

The two gold exchange-traded funds on the Singapore market rose by about 1.5 per cent during the day.

Brokers expect the uptrend in energy and commodity stocks to remain intact as long as the conflict in eastern Europe continues.