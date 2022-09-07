Suppliers quit Macau's beleaguered casino scene for S'pore, Philippines

HONG KONG - Suppliers of slot machines, baccarat table systems and other casino equipment are moving out of Macau to more welcoming markets, in another sign of the damage China's Covid-19-zero policy has wrought on the formerly bustling gambling hub.

With demand in Macau waning, Light & Wonder, a leading provider of products used in casinos, is relocating its expatriate staff to the Philippines, which has become its top market in Asia and where it is opening a new office. Another equipment maker from Japan is also moving employees to the Philippines and Singapore.

The Japanese company is relocating as many as 30 per cent of its employees and has taken more than half of its inventory out of Macau due to supply chain challenges, a person familiar with the matter said.

Macau's casinos are not buying any new equipment until they get licences to continue operating at the end of the year, and without fresh sales, Light & Wonder is getting only limited revenue from maintenance and technical support, said Mr Ken Jolly, the American company's Asia vice-president and managing director.

After well over a decade as the world's pre-eminent casino centre, Macau ceded that crown back to Las Vegas as Covid-19 lockdowns and China's travel bans choked off the usual flood of people coming in by air, sea and land. Prior to the pandemic, Macau's gambling market - heavily reliant on mainland customers - was six times bigger than Vegas', with annual revenue of US$36 billion (S$50.5 billion).

Macau Gaming Equipment Manufacturers Association chairman Jay Chun said he knew of at least four multinational casino suppliers relocating manpower and resources overseas. The trend could accelerate after the government announced a cap of 12,000 gaming machines across the city for 2023 under a new casino law. There were already 17,000 machines in the market in 2019.

Macau was under pressure even before the pandemic struck, with Chinese President Xi Jinping cracking down on high-rolling gamblers in the territory as part of a campaign against money laundering, corruption and capital flight.

While social distancing rules still apply at gambling tables, some restrictions have been peeled back. But people are staying away, fearful of getting trapped in a snap lockdown like those that have also enveloped Chinese cities such as Shanghai, Sanya and Chengdu.

For August, Macau's gaming revenue was just US$271 million, about 9 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, gaming revenue in Singapore returned to 70 per cent of the level seen before Covid-19 in the second quarter, while the Philippines and South Korea are both back to about 75 per cent.

"Singapore and the Philippines are growing exponentially," Mr Chun said. "Macau has already lost its shine."

G2E Asia, one of the world's biggest gaming conferences, was held outside Macau last month for the first time since the annual event started in 2007. As South-east Asian casino operators and global suppliers gathered in Singapore's Marina Bay Sands resort, representatives from gaming companies in Macau were absent.

BLOOMBERG