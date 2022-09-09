Sunseap to almost double its workforce here by 2030

Clean energy provider EDPR Sunseap aims to almost double its headcount in Singapore by 2030, as part of a drive to initiate more projects across the region.

The company - an arm of a Portuguese utilities giant - already employs around 600 people in the Asia-Pacific region, including about 450 in Singapore, with a further 300 to 400 jobs to be created here in the next eight years.

These posts will span functions such as energy assessment, engineering and design, project management, construction and marketing, and communications, executive chairman Pedro Vasconcelos said on Thursday.

Mr Vasconcelos also said EDPR Sunseap hopes to participate in government tenders in Singapore and to use the country as a hub to help drive its other projects around the region.

He said: "All our risk management experts, energy experts, the engineer that vets all the projects in the region; they are based here in Singapore.

"Because here, it is much easier to attract talent, much easier to build high-quality teams that are able to serve countries like China, Vietnam, Indonesia.

"That powerhouse of competencies really stands out here in Singapore."

Singapore can also help to procure materials for projects in Europe and the United States, given its close ties to the Chinese power supply market, added Mr Vasconcelos.

EDPR Sunseap was known as Sunseap Group before EDP Renewables (EDPR) bought a 91 per cent stake in it earlier this year for $1.1 billion.

EDPR, the world's fourth-largest renewable energy producer, is owned by Portugal's biggest utility company, Energias de Portugal.

EDPR Sunseap said on Wednesday that it intends to grow the capacity for its renewable projects in Asia to more than 2 gigawatts by 2025, up from the 0.7GW it has now.

This will put the Asia-Pacific at a closer level with other regions. EDPR's projects in North America have a total capacity of 7GW, while projects in Europe have 5.5GW.

On Thursday, EDPR Sunseap acquired two solar projects in Vietnam for US$284 million (S$399.8 million).