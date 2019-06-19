Sunseap in tie-up on solar projects in Taiwan

Singapore solar energy company Sunseap Group will develop projects in Taiwan under a joint venture with Pacific Green Energy.

The venture plans to develop around 100 megawatt peak of solar projects over three years.

Some of Sunseap's previous Taiwan projects include installing a solar system on the rooftops of a major cable manufacturer's new factory and completing a canal-based solar system in Pingtung.

It has also secured several projects in the manufacturing and agriculture sectors.

The move follows Sunseap's recent foray into China, where it has set up an energy investment fund with private equity firm Guohe Capital and renewable energy company Starkle Energy.

The fund will invest primarily in solar power projects in China.

Sunseap said it also has a pipeline of projects in Cambodia, the Philippines, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Australia.

"We are excited to partner with Pacific Green Energy to expand into the Taiwanese market," said Sunseap co-founder and chief executive Frank Phuan.

"The joint venture will allow us to utilise Pacific Green Energy's resources and leverage (its) network and expertise in Taiwan, and in turn for Pacific Green Energy to leverage our skills and experience in delivering clean energy solutions in a reliable and cost-effective manner."