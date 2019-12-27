Subdued trading amid festive hangover

Regional investors remained relatively subdued yesterday with some markets remaining closed while traders were on holiday and accounts closed for the year.

While Singapore equities returned to trading on Boxing Day, investors appeared to be nursing a festive hangover, contributing to a session that lacked direction.

The Straits Times Index (STI) was little changed, adding 1.32 points or 0.04 per cent to end at 3,222.99, not that many were surprised.

"With low volumes across financial markets globally at the moment, significant moves at this time of the year should always be taken with a grain of salt," Oanda Asia-Pacific senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

Elsewhere, China, Japan and South Korea ended higher while Taiwan and Malaysia were flat.

Of the lot, China's Shanghai Composite Index put in the strongest performance, advancing 0.9 per cent. The Shanghai benchmark was lifted by Beijing's plan to support the Chinese economy through fiscal stimulus. Residency curbs are also expected to be relaxed to stimulate spending. Australia and Hong Kong resume trading today.

Trading volume here came in 1.10 billion shares worth $437.53 million, with gainers outpacing losers 197 to 131.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding continued to be the most actively traded among STI counters for a third successive session. The stock dipped 1.7 per cent to $1.13, with 24.8 million shares changing hands.

Rigbuilder Sembcorp Marine added 2.3 per cent to $1.31 after announcing early yesterday that it has secured two oilfield platform contracts worth over $550 million.

Among pennies, Dyna-Mac Holdings built on its strong run on Christmas Eve, adding 10.5 per cent to 15.8 cents. Yesterday, the counter saw substantially higher activity for the second straight session. The offshore oil and gas contractor has gained 19.7 per cent this week, and after yesterday's close, is trading at a 21/2 year high.

Broadway Industrial Group was a hive of activity, climbing 15.9 per cent to 14.6 cents with 118.1 million shares traded, the most here yesterday. Broadway too is trading at the highest in more than 21/2 years.

The company, which makes precision-machined components and assemblies, has been in talks with two prospects for possible merger and acquisition transactions as part of its ongoing strategic review. Since Broadway revealed that it is part of talks on Nov 29, its share price has jumped more than threefold.