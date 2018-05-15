Strong response to UOL's Amber45 project

UOL Group saw what it said was a "strong response" from the weekend launch of its 139-unit East Coast condo project Amber45, with buyers snapping up 80 of the 100 units released at an average price of about $2,200 psf.

Singaporeans accounted for 94 per cent of the buyers at the freehold development, said Mr Anthony Wong, UOL's general manager (marketing). He credited the performance of Amber45 over the weekend to factors such as its prime location and facilities.

Amber45 is located in Amber Road close to Katong, Siglap and East Coast Park, and to the future Tanjong Katong and Marine Parade MRT stations on the upcoming Thomson-East Coast Line.

The development consists of a 21-storey residential block, with two-bedders varying in size from 614 sq ft to 872 sq ft; three-bedders (plus guest room) from 1,130 sq ft to 1,324 sq ft; and four-bedroom units from 1,346 sq ft to 1,798 sq ft.

Besides facilities such as a 50m lap pool, the 69,858 sq ft development boasts smart home offerings such as voice-activated functions for lights and air-conditioning, and smart digital locks.

UOL also said it plans to launch its Potong Pasir condo project The Tre Ver in July. The 729-unit project sits on the former Raintree Gardens' site. It will be designed by award-winning architect firm Woha.