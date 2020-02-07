Strong gains across region on positive news

As attention pivots away from concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, risk-friendly activity in the region's equity markets continued to pick up yesterday.

Even though casualty numbers from the virus are still rising - more than 560 deaths and over 28,000 diagnosed, most Asia-Pacific indices recorded strong early gains.

The reasons: Wall Street posted highs on strong US corporate earnings and economic data, the Chinese central bank's stimulus injection has calmed fears of a sharp slowdown in its economy, and word that a cure for the virus was being developed (later downplayed by the World Health Organisation).

But equities still had farther to run. The icing on the cake in a largely positive day was Beijing's decision to halve the tariffs on US goods in force since Sept 1.

AxiCorp chief market strategist Stephen Innes said: "The significance of the olive branch in the market's eye is that the announcement comes a day after President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, where he called the current US-China relationship the best."

Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) finished 31.42 points, or 0.98 per cent, higher at 3,231.55. It is the first time since Jan 23 that the STI is in the black for the year.

Australia, China, Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, South Korea and Taiwan were also up. Seoul's Kospi, the standout, jumped 62.31 points, or 2.9 per cent, to 2,227.94 - its largest single-day rise in 15 months.

Trading volume in Singapore clocked in at 2.01 billion securities, 70 per cent over last year's daily average. Meanwhile, total turnover was $1.37 billion, 30 per cent more than last year's intraday mean.

Advancers beat decliners 271 to 161. Four of the benchmark's 30 counters ended in the red.

In what seemed like a complete reversal from last week, battered energy stocks made gains on the back of higher oil prices even as global inventories have increased.

Oil proxies like Rex International (up 2.3 per cent to 17.8 cents), GSS Energy (up 5.9 per cent to nine cents) and AusGroup (up 7.9 per cent to 4.1 cents) were actively traded. Rigmakers were also up. Keppel Corp advanced 0.5 per cent to $6.75, while Sembcorp Marine climbed 2.6 per cent to $1.20.

Singapore Exchange welcomed its first mainboard listing of this year when trading in Elite Commercial Reit units commenced at 2pm. The UK-focused real-estate investment trust (Reit) closed at £0.71, up 4.4 per cent on its initial public offering price of £0.68.