Following the sale of The Straits Trading Company's stake in ARA Asset Management (ARA) to ESR Group, Straits Trading's shareholders now have a choice of receiving additional shares in the company or opting for shares in ESR, one of the largest property managers in the Asia-Pacific.

ESR completed its US$5.2 billion (S$7.3 billion) acquisition of ARA in January, yielding $142.5 million in cash and 214.7 million ESR shares to Straits Trading.