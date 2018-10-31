Straits Times Index stocks

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST

'VOL

GROSS

HIGH

LOW

COMPANY

TRADEDSALE

+OR-

'000

YIELD %

P/BV

286

245

Ascendas Reit

254 cd

unch

10878

6.3

1.2

205

161

CapitaCom Trust

172

-1

17718

5

1

388

298

CapitaLand

314

+1

7588

3.8

0.7

225

195

CapitaMall Trust

212 cd

-2

4593

5.3

1

1360

782

CityDev

784

-8

1248

2.3

0.7

251

189

ComfortDelGro

222

-2

9089

4.7

1.8

3128

2254

DBS Grp

2280

-23

4622

6.3

1.3

968

767

DairyFarm USD US

884

+6

484

2.4

-

141

85.5

Genting Sing

86

-1.5

34588

4.1

1.4

41

23.5

Golden Agri-Res

25

unch

10770

3.2

0.6

44

23

HPH Trust USD US

24

unch

4502

16.5

-

746

591

HongkongLand USD US

591

-8

1158

3.4

0.3

6811

5580

JMH USD US

5717

-12

194

2.8

0.6

4469

3155

JSH USD US

3328

+38

366

1

0.4

4147

2766

Jardine C&C

2989

+20

408

3.8

1.4

892

605

Keppel Corp

607

-6

2728

3.6

1

1404

1036

OCBC Bank

1050

+8

5109

3.5

1.1

585

466

SATS

485

-1

1413

3.7

3.2

850

672

SGX

673

-12

3968

4.5

7.6

1184

914

SIA

915

-4

1047

4.4

0.8

292

241

SPH

260 cd

-3

4374

5

1.2

370

316

ST Engineering

340

-3

1957

4.4

4.9

360

258

Sembcorp Ind

277

-3

2126

1.8

0.7

380

302

Singtel

312

-2

9933

6.6

1.7

98.5

60.5

ThaiBev

62

-0.5

18896

3.8

3

3037

2395

UOB

2400

-15

2652

4.2

1.2

949

600

UOL

600

-6

858

2.9

0.5

2965

1458

Venture Corp

1465

-68

2676

4.1

1.9

342

297

Wilmar Intl

312

-1

4298

3.2

0.9

174

84

YZJ Shipbldg SGD

119

-2

19917

3.8

0.9

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 31, 2018, with the headline 'Straits Times Index stocks'. Print Edition | Subscribe
