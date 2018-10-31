Straits Times Index stocks

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST
'VOL
GROSS
HIGH
LOW
COMPANY
TRADEDSALE
+OR-
'000
YIELD %
P/BV
286
245
Ascendas Reit
254 cd
unch
10878
6.3
1.2
205
161
CapitaCom Trust
172
-1
17718
5
1
388
298
CapitaLand
314
+1
7588
3.8
0.7
225
195
CapitaMall Trust
212 cd
-2
4593
5.3
1
1360
782
CityDev
784
-8
1248
2.3
0.7
251
189
ComfortDelGro
222
-2
9089
4.7
1.8
3128
2254
DBS Grp
2280
-23
4622
6.3
1.3
968
767
DairyFarm USD US
884
+6
484
2.4
-
141
85.5
Genting Sing
86
-1.5
34588
4.1
1.4
41
23.5
Golden Agri-Res
25
unch
10770
3.2
0.6
44
23
HPH Trust USD US
24
unch
4502
16.5
-
746
591
HongkongLand USD US
591
-8
1158
3.4
0.3
6811
5580
JMH USD US
5717
-12
194
2.8
0.6
4469
3155
JSH USD US
3328
+38
366
1
0.4
4147
2766
Jardine C&C
2989
+20
408
3.8
1.4
892
605
Keppel Corp
607
-6
2728
3.6
1
1404
1036
OCBC Bank
1050
+8
5109
3.5
1.1
585
466
SATS
485
-1
1413
3.7
3.2
850
672
SGX
673
-12
3968
4.5
7.6
1184
914
SIA
915
-4
1047
4.4
0.8
292
241
SPH
260 cd
-3
4374
5
1.2
370
316
ST Engineering
340
-3
1957
4.4
4.9
360
258
Sembcorp Ind
277
-3
2126
1.8
0.7
380
302
Singtel
312
-2
9933
6.6
1.7
98.5
60.5
ThaiBev
62
-0.5
18896
3.8
3
3037
2395
UOB
2400
-15
2652
4.2
1.2
949
600
UOL
600
-6
858
2.9
0.5
2965
1458
Venture Corp
1465
-68
2676
4.1
1.9
342
297
Wilmar Intl
312
-1
4298
3.2
0.9
174
84
YZJ Shipbldg SGD
119
-2
19917
3.8
0.9