Straits Times Index stocks

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST
'VOL
GROSS
HIGH
LOW
COMPANY
TRADEDSALE
+OR-
'000
YIELD %
P/BV
318
267
Ascendas Reit
277
+5
16963
5.5
1.2
236
192
CapLand IntCom T
223
+1
32682
4.7
1.1
430
290
CapitaLandInvest
392
+2
5406
3.8
1.3
876
655
CityDev
822
+1
1680
1.5
0.9
172
133
ComfortDelGro
146
+1
5206
2.9
1.1
3749
2918
DBS Grp
3117
+7
4358
3.8
1.5
450
231
DFIRG USD US
272
-1
417
3.5
-
154
131
Frasers L&C Tr
136
+3
6029
5.6
1
90
71
Genting Sing
79
+0.5
17339
1.3
1.2
580
413
HongkongLand USD US
462
-3
4262
4.8
0.3
6551
4998
JMH USD US
5900
+124
206
3.4
0.6
3074
1893
Jardine C&C
2885 xd
-54
348
3.7
1.1
700
504
Keppel Corp
678
-2
3261
4.9
1.1
267
191
Keppel DC Reit
204
+6
6289
4.8
1.5
221
173
Mapletree Com Tr
180 cd
+3
17158
5.3
1
302
240
Mapletree Ind Tr
247
+6
11332
5.6
1.3
215.7
158
Mapletree Log Tr
166
+4
17994
5.3
1.1
1354
1098
OCBC Bank
1172
+2
7096
4.5
1
470
376
SATS
454
+3
1042
-
3.2
1213
893
SGX
984
-1
2229
3.3
7.5
562
476
SIA
551
+1
4022
-
0.7
419
366
ST Engineering
406
+1
2945
3.7
5.2
304
178
Sembcorp Ind
284
-1
2625
1.8
1.3
288
221
Singtel
265 cd
-5
44946
3.5
1.6
74
63.5
ThaiBev
69.5
-0.5
15997
2.9
2.4
3333
2528
UOB
2934
-4
2637
4.1
1.2
753
673
UOL
746
+1
1190
2
0.6
1970
1624
Venture Corp
1755
+10
622
4.3
1.9
489
398
Wilmar Intl
417
+1
7367
3.7
1
169
78
YZJ Shipbldg SGD
93
+1
70390
5.4
0.5