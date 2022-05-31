Straits Times Index stocks

Updated
Published
5 min ago

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST

'VOL

GROSS

HIGH

LOW

COMPANY

TRADEDSALE

+OR-

'000

YIELD %

P/BV

318

267

Ascendas Reit

277

+5

16963

5.5

1.2

236

192

CapLand IntCom T

223

+1

32682

4.7

1.1

430

290

CapitaLandInvest

392

+2

5406

3.8

1.3

876

655

CityDev

822

+1

1680

1.5

0.9

172

133

ComfortDelGro

146

+1

5206

2.9

1.1

3749

2918

DBS Grp

3117

+7

4358

3.8

1.5

450

231

DFIRG USD US

272

-1

417

3.5

-

154

131

Frasers L&C Tr

136

+3

6029

5.6

1

90

71

Genting Sing

79

+0.5

17339

1.3

1.2

580

413

HongkongLand USD US

462

-3

4262

4.8

0.3

6551

4998

JMH USD US

5900

+124

206

3.4

0.6

3074

1893

Jardine C&C

2885 xd

-54

348

3.7

1.1

700

504

Keppel Corp

678

-2

3261

4.9

1.1

267

191

Keppel DC Reit

204

+6

6289

4.8

1.5

221

173

Mapletree Com Tr

180 cd

+3

17158

5.3

1

302

240

Mapletree Ind Tr

247

+6

11332

5.6

1.3

215.7

158

Mapletree Log Tr

166

+4

17994

5.3

1.1

1354

1098

OCBC Bank

1172

+2

7096

4.5

1

470

376

SATS

454

+3

1042

-

3.2

1213

893

SGX

984

-1

2229

3.3

7.5

562

476

SIA

551

+1

4022

-

0.7

419

366

ST Engineering

406

+1

2945

3.7

5.2

304

178

Sembcorp Ind

284

-1

2625

1.8

1.3

288

221

Singtel

265 cd

-5

44946

3.5

1.6

74

63.5

ThaiBev

69.5

-0.5

15997

2.9

2.4

3333

2528

UOB

2934

-4

2637

4.1

1.2

753

673

UOL

746

+1

1190

2

0.6

1970

1624

Venture Corp

1755

+10

622

4.3

1.9

489

398

Wilmar Intl

417

+1

7367

3.7

1

169

78

YZJ Shipbldg SGD

93

+1

70390

5.4

0.5

