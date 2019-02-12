Stocks to watch: Valuetronics, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Oxley, Vicom, F&N

SINGAPORE - The following companies have seen new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday (Feb 12):

Valuetronics Holdings: The electronics manufacturing services company announced on Tuesday that its third-quarter net profit rose 2.6 per cent to HK$59.7 million (S$10.4 million), thanks to an increase in revenue from its industrial and commercial electronics business and a reduction in expenses.

Mapletree Industrial Trust: The Reit (real estate investment trust) is proposing a private placement of 90.44 million new units to raise gross proceeds of no less than about $175 million, which will mostly be used to partly refinance the acquisition of 18 Tai Seng Street, it announced on Monday night.

Oxley Holdings: The property developer on Monday posted a 33 per cent slide in net profit for the second quarter ended Dec 31, 2018, to $45.2 million from a year ago. Revenue dropped 12 per cent to $355.5 million mainly due to lower revenue contribution from a project in the United Kingdom.

Vicom: The vehicle inspection firm on Monday posted a 30.9 per cent rise in net profit to $34.7 million for its full year ended Dec 31, 2018, while revenue inched up 3.1 per cent to $100.1 million on higher business volumes. Earnings per share improved to 39.15 cents from 29.9 cents a year ago.

Fraser & Neave: A higher share of associated companies' profit lifted results for Fraser & Neave (F&N) for its first quarter. The group on Monday posted a 47.5 per cent increase in net profit to $37.9 million for the first quarter ended Dec 31, 2018, with earnings per share rising to 2.6 cents from 1.8 cents. Revenue inched up 0.4 per cent to $464.4 million from a year ago.