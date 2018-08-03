Stocks to watch: UOB, Sembcorp, Perennial, A-HTrust, OUE C-Reit, Vard

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Friday (Aug 3):

United Overseas Bank (UOB): UOB on Friday reported a 28 per cent rise in net profit for the second quarter, lifted by stronger overall operating income. Net profit for the three months ended June 30, 2018 stood at $1.08 billion, up from $845 million. This beats estimates provided by S&P Capital IQ of $967 million. The net profit translates to annualised earnings per share (EPS) of $2.51, up from $2 a year ago. The bank has declared an interim dividend of 50 cents per share, up from 35 cents per share.

Sembcorp Industries: Sembcorp on Friday posted a second-quarter net profit of $81.9 million, up 46.8 per cent from $55.8 million last year, thanks to higher contributions from its utilities and urban development segments. EPS stood at 3.94 cents, up from 2.57 cents last year. An interim dividend of two cents per ordinary share has been declared, which will be paid on Aug 31. Turnover also rose 46.6 per cent to $3.34 billion for the quarter.

Perennial Real Estate Holdings: Perennial's second-quarter net profit halved to $8.6 million from $17.1 million a year ago, as it fully consolidated debt and costs of Capitol Singapore and recognised lower fair value gains in China. On a per-share basis, profit for the three months ended June 30, fell to 0.52 cent from 1.03 cents a year earlier. No dividends were declared.

Ascendas Hospitality Trust (A-HTRUST): A-HTRUST's distribution per stapled security for the first-quarter ended June 30 rose 3.1 per cent to 1.35 cents. However, gross revenue and net property income (NPI) both slid lower on the back of lower contributions from its portfolio in Australia, foreign exchange translations, and partial loss of income due to a divestment of two hotels in Beijing. Gross revenue was down 9.8 per cent to $48.2 million, while NPI declined 9.3 per cent to $20.2 million. Income available for distribution (less income retained for working capital) was 3.8 per cent higher at $15.3 million, lifted by divestment of the two hotels, and lower net finance costs.

OUE Commercial Reit (OUE C-Reit): Distribution per unit for OUE C-Reit in its second-quarter dipped to 1.06 cents from 1.15 cents in the previous year. That came as Q2 income available for distribution fell 7.5 per cent to $16.5 million from a year earlier. For the three months ended June 30, gross revenue shrank 2.6 per cent to $43.1 million. Net property income also fell 2.4 per cent to $33.9 million from the year-ago period.

Vard Holdings: Vard is expected to delist on Aug 10, after the close of Fincantieri Oil & Gas's exit offer on Aug 8, the shipbuilder announced late on Thursday night.