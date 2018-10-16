Stocks to watch: Tee International, Asian Healthcare Specialists, HMI, ST Engineering, SPH, Keppel Reit

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday (Oct 16):

Tee International: Tee International has clinched engineering contracts worth about $58 million that brings its outstanding order book to about $304 million, the engineering, infrastructure and real estate group said on Tuesday morning in a Singapore Exchange announcement.

Asian Healthcare Specialists: Orthopaedic services provider Asian Healthcare Specialists (AHS) announced on Monday night that it has entered an into investment agreement with Vanda 1 Investments, which is managed and controlled by Temasek Holdings unit Heliconia Capital Management.

8Telecom International: 8Telecom entered into an agreement with Tai Yang Technology on Monday after the market closed to formally terminate an earlier subscription agreement announced on June 25, under which 5.6 million new ordinary shares in the company would have been issued to Tai Yang for an aggregate consideration of $576,800.

Health Management International: Health Management International (HMI) unit StarMed@Farrer Square has entered into agreements to buy additional units in Farrer Square for $36.7 million, HMI announced on Monday after the market closed. The agreement with RB Capital Group is for additional units with an aggregate area of 10,602 square feet, of which 3,897 square feet is being used by StarMed's day-surgery and multi-disciplinary medical centre StarMed Specialist Centre under a rental agreement.

C&G Environmental Protection Holdings: C&G Environmental Protection Holdings has been granted an extension until Oct 31, 2018 to finalise the appointment of an independent financial adviser (IFA) for its proposed reverse takeover of Indonesia's Param Mitra Coal Resources. C&G announced on Monday evening that it was granted the extension on Oct 12.

ST Engineering: ST Engineering announced on Monday that for the third quarter of 2018, its aerospace sector secured new contracts worth about $590 million, for services ranging from airframe, engine and component maintenance to engine wash.

Singapore Press Holdings: Media and property group Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) on Monday reported a 19.7 per cent fall in net profit for the year ended Aug 31, due partly to the absence of a one-off gain from the divestment of a joint venture in FY2017. Net profit attributable to shareholders fell $69 million to $281.1 million. Excluding one-offs, net profit improved 2.4 per cent.

Keppel Reit: Lower contributions from several properties took a toll on results for office landlord Keppel Reit for its third quarter. Distribution per unit (DPU) slipped to 1.36 cents from 1.4 cents in the year-ago period, the group said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Monday.

Advanced Holdings: Advanced Holdings has requested a trading halt before markets opened on Tuesday morning, pending an announcement. It has proposed to acquire Agricore Global via a reverse takeover, and in its last announcement on the acquisition plans, extended the long stop date to Oct 12.