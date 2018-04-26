Stocks to watch: Tat Hong, Far East H-Trust, Frasers Hospitality Trust, Sembmarine, Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Thursday (April 26):

Tat Hong: A partnership between Tat Hong Holdings' chief executive and Standard Chartered's private equity arm has raised its general offer for Tat Hong shares to 55 Singapore cents per share, five cents above its earlier bid. The deadline for the offer has also been extended to May 14, 2018, according to an announcement by THSC, the takeover vehicle controlled by Tat Hong chief executive Roland Ng and Standard Chartered's SCPE.

Far East Hospitality Trust (Far East H-Trust): Far East Hospitality Trust's distribution per stapled security rose 1.1 per cent to 0.94 Singapore cent for the first quarter in 2018. Net property income increased 4 per cent to S$23 million, while gross revenue climbed by 3.8 per cent to S$25.72 million.

Frasers Hospitality Trust (FHT): Frasers Hospitality Trust posted a 7.8 per cent year-on-year dip in distribution per stapled security to 1.1126 Singapore cents for the second quarter ended March 31, owing to weaker performance across its portfolio, save for its Japan and Singapore properties.

Sembcorp Marine: The absence of one-off gains eroded results for Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) in its first quarter, despite revenue increasing by some 60 per cent. Net profit plunged 85.7 per cent to S$5.3 million from the previous year, the group said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Wednesday evening.

Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust: Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust (MGCCT)'s distribution income in its fourth quarter ended March 31 dipped 1.7 per cent to S$53.8 million from the year-ago period. Distribution per unit slipped to 1.904 Singapore cents from 1.959 Singapore cents. It also announced it had raised S$330.3 million from a placement of 312 million units at S$1.06 apiece, near the middle of price talk. The property trust had indicated a price range of S$1.043 to S$1.081 per unit on Wednesday night.