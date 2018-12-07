Stocks to watch: Sunrise Shares, Ellipsiz, Aoxin Q & M Dental, Raffles Education, UOL, Sunpower

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Friday (Dec7):

Sunrise Shares: The largest shareholder of Catalist-listed electrical products trader and distributor Sunrise Shares will make a $0.017 per share general offer for the company after raising his stake past 30 per cent. Hong Kong-based businessman Wong Siu Fai - who controls a 34.22 per cent stake after a transaction on Thursday - intends to maintain the company's listing. The deal values the company at about $3.03 million.

Ellipsiz: Engineering services provider Ellipsiz signed and announced a deal on Thursday to trade in ready-to-eat meals, through a joint venture with chef Justin Quek.

Aoxin Q & M Dental Group: Two of Aoxin Q & M Dental Group's subsidiaries have agreed to each buy a property in China from Shao Li Hua, sister of group chief executive Shao Yongxin, for a combined 18.9 million yuan ($3.8 million), the group said on Thursday.

Raffles Education Corp: Raffles Education Corporation proposed on Thursday a rights issue that will allow it to raise up to $27.4 million in net proceeds, part of which will go to repaying interest-free shareholder loans from chief executive officer Chew Hua Seng. Mr Chew is now owed about $16.4 million.

UOL Group: UOL Group said on Thursday that it has agreed to buy a freehold office building in Sydney for A$154.52 million ($152.72 million), financed by internal resources and external borrowings.

Sunpower Group: Mainboard-listed Sunpower Group said on Thursday that it has landed a 59 million yuan ($11.75 million) manufacturing and services contract from a new customer, a subsidiary of state-owned enterprise Yunnan Coal Chemical Industry Group Co.