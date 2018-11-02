Stocks to watch: Sembcorp, SingPost, Moya Asia, Yongnam, Hock Liang Seng, Mapletree Logistics Trust

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Friday (Nov 1):

Sembcorp Industries: A challenging environment for its marine division put a drag on Sembcorp's earnings for the third fiscal quarter, with the conglomerate posting an 11.6 per cent drop in net profit to $82.33 million, down from a restated $93.14 million recorded in the year-ago period.

Singapore Post: SingPost saw its net profit for Q2 dip 12.9 per cent to $25.1 million, due largely to an exceptional fair value loss on warrants from an associated company. Revenue for the quarter rose 2.2 per cent to $368.7 million, on stronger contributions from international mail and property.

Moya Holdings Asia: Moya Asia reported on Thursday a 25 per cent jump in its net profit after tax to $6.9 million for the three months ended Sep 30, 2018, from $5.5 million the year before. This, as the company - which is engaged in the investment and development of total water solutions in Indonesia - recorded in large jump in "other gains" to $8.3 million, from $1.8 million. It said this was due to foreign-exchange gains and a write-back of a provision for the impairment of trade receivables, due to the recovery of the receivables.

Yongnam Holdings: Steel contractor and specialist civil engineering solutions provider Yongnam on Thursday announced that the group had secured four Singapore-based contracts worth $53.4 million.

Hock Liang Seng: Civil engineering and construction firm Hock Lian Seng posted a net profit of $10.4 million for the nine months ended Sept 30, up 55.7 per cent from the same period a year ago, on the back of higher revenue from the civil engineering segment.

Mapletree Logistics Trust: Mapletree Logistics Trust will be acquiring a warehouse in the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park I located in Binh Duong province, Vietnam for approximately $43 million. Upon completion of the acquisition, the property will be leased to Unilever Vietnam for 10 years.