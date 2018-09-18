Stocks to watch: Sembcorp, CapitaLand, Plastoform, Valuetronics, YZJ, Debao

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday (Sept 18):

Sembcorp Industries: Sembcorp Industries on Tuesday announced a 20-year solar energy deal with Facebook to provide locally-sourced renewable power to support Facebook's recently announced 170,000 square metre Singapore data centre, as well as its other Singapore operations, for an undisclosed sum. With this deal, Sembcorp has become Facebook's first renewable energy partner in Asia.

CapitaLand: CapitaLand has acquired 16 multifamily properties in the US for US$835 million (S$1.14 billion), the real estate developer announced on Tuesday morning. The portfolio comprises 3,787 apartment units located in suburban communities of the metropolitan areas of Seattle, Portland, Greater Los Angeles and Denver. CapitaLand said it marks the group's foray into the country's multifamily asset class to ride on the growing demand for long-term rental housing.

Plastoform Holdings: Manufacturing service provider Plastoform Holdings announced late on Monday that the group will be shuttering its production facility in Shenzhen as parts of efforts "to restructure its business and improve its operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness". Following the production closure, the group intends to submit an application to the court in China to liquidate its wholly owned Shenzhen subsidiary.

Valuetronics Holdings: Valuetronics Holdings has temporarily stopped work at a plant in Guangdong, China due to power outages caused by flash floods from Super Typhoon Mangkhut, the electronics manufacturing services company announced on Monday night. Valuetronics said that it is still assessing the full impact of the flooding on its production lines, but all employees are safe and the majority of production facilities at the plant in Danshui Town in Huizhou City are not affected.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding: Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has agreed to establish a joint venture company in the Republic of Panama with an initial registered share capital of US$13.2 million with Mitsui & Co, with each taking a 50-50 stake. This move is supposed to help Yangzijiang take advantage of Mitsui's access to ship-owners along with its own experience in ship-owning, chartering and sale and purchase of vessels.

Debao Property Development: Debao Property Development has submitted an application to the Singapore Exchange (SGX) for a third extension to hold its annual general meeting (AGM) for the 2017 fiscal year, the company said in a filing late on Monday night. It has requested a two-month extension to hold the AGM on Nov 30 instead of Sept 30 this year.

Sapphire Corporation: Sapphire Corporation has secured a new contract worth 436 million renminbi (S$87.2 million) to build a subway station and two intervals, including underground passenger pathways access in Hangzhou, China. This brings its order book to 2.9 billion renminbi, the Chinese integrated infrastructure design and construction group said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Monday.

BBR Holdings: BBR Holdings has snagged several contract wins totalling $60 million, the mainboard-listed construction and specialised engineering company announced in a Singapore Exchange filing on Monday night. These are expected to contribute to revenue from the second half year of 2018 till 2020.

Ipco International: The Singapore Exchange (SGX) has agreed to give Ipco International more time to convene its annual general meeting (AGM), so long as an AGM is held by Oct 30. Ipco is required to despatch its annual report for the financial year ended April 30 by Oct 16, failing which the SGX will suspend trading of Ipco's shares until the company's state of affairs is clear.

Singapore Exchange: The Singapore Exchange (SGX) has completed a US$44.4 million, Series C funding round for Freightos, described as the world's largest online marketplace for sea freight rates. SGX, which operates the local bourse, was joined by existing Freightos investors including General Electric Ventures, ICV, Aleph, and others.

OUE Limited: OUE Limited called for a trading halt before the market opened on Tuesday morning, citing the pending release of an announcement.

OUE Lippo Healthcare Limited: OUE Lippo Healthcare Limited called for a trading halt before the market opened on Tuesday morning, citing the pending release of announcements.

Bowsprit Capital Corporation Limited: Bowsprit Capital Corporation Limited called for a trading halt before the market opened on Tuesday morning, citing the pending release of an announcement.