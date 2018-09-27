Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, AusGroup, Nam Cheong, Creative, BRC Asia

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Thursday (Sept 27):

Sabana Reit: Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is letting go of a data centre in Tai Seng, with the manager citing its strategy of divesting under-performing and mature assets. The manager inked a conditional sale and purchase agreement on Wednesday to sell Geo-Tele Centre for $99.6 million to ADC Singapore Trust, it said later that day. That sum, to be paid in cash, is $60 million higher than the book value of the six-storey property at 9, Tai Seng Drive, based on an independent property valuation report commissioned by the manager.

AusGroup Limited: AusGroup has called an Oct 19 meeting for holders of its $110 million medium term notes, which were originally due 2016. Noteholders have been asked to consider and potentially pass an extraordinary resolution to further extend the maturity date of the notes from Oct 20.

Nam Cheong: Offshore support firm Nam Cheong has raised $22 million from its proposed one-for-one renounceable rights issue, it said on Wednesday, with the total valid acceptances for the rights issue at 75.04 per cent. The firm had expected to raise up to $29 million, with the one-for-one renounceable rights issue at a price of $0.014 for each new share. The issue price represented a 30 per cent discount to the counter's last traded share price of $0.02 per share for trades done on July 20, 2017.

Creative Technology: Punters who have been trying to gauge the sales uptake for Creative Technology's newly-launched Super X-Fi amp headphone amplifier will probably have to keep guessing. The company has remained secretive about orders so far, saying only that it sold 600 units in the first 20 minutes that its sxfi.com online store went live at 6.34pm on Monday. CEO Sim Wong Hoo noted that an element of "pent-up demand" was behind the initial launch numbers for the Super X-Fi amp.

BRC Asia: BRC Asia, which sells reinforcing steel used in construction projects, on Wednesday announced a new management team following its recent purchase of Lee Metal. Former executive director Seah Kiin Peng was appointed chief executive officer. Mr Seah joined the group in 2010, and was last the general manager of the group.

Singapore Press Holdings and Keppel Corp have requested a trading halt in their shares on Thursday, pending release of an announcement.