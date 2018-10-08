Stocks to watch: Procurri, Singtel, Stamford Land, Chip Eng Seng, Keppel

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments that could affect trading of their shares on Monday (Oct 8):

Procurri, DeClout: Procurri Corp on Monday said the unidentified third party that in September indicated interest to launch a voluntary general offer for the company is conducting "due diligence" on the mainboard-listed enterprise hardware supplier. With that, "no definitive agreements" have been signed, it said. Procurri is 47 per cent owned by Catalist-listed DeClout.

Singtel: The mainboard-listed telco has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with its wholly owned subsidiary Optus and its regional associates - Airtel, AIS, Globe and Telkomsel - to grow the gaming and e-sports ecosystem in South-east Asia, Australia and India.

Stamford Land Corporation: The directors of Stamford Land have arrived at an "amicable settlement" with minority shareholder Mano Sabnani, whom the company had earlier sued for alleged defamation, they said on Saturday. Mr Sabnani, who filed his defence one week ago maintaining that the statements he had made about Stamford Land's corporate governance and investor relations were justified and not defamatory, has since agreed to retract his comments.

Chip Eng Seng, SingHaiyi: Seven of Chip Eng Seng's shareholders, including founder Lim Tiam Seng and executive deputy chairman Lim Tiang Chuan, are selling shares amounting to 29.73 per cent of the total issued shares of the company to Celine Tang, the managing director of SingHaiyi.

Keppel Corp, Keppel Offshore & Marine: Keppel Corp subsidiary Keppel O&M said customer Stolt-Nielsen Gas has exercised its options for Keppel to build it two additional small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers worth a total of around $105 million.

Raffles Medical Group: The group's subsidiary, Raffles Surgicentre, has entered into an agreement to increase its shareholding interest in International SOS (MC Holdings) by 25 per cent to 80 per cent, for a total of US$1.77 million.

Chinese Global Investors Group and Lafe Corporation have separately requested for a trading halt pending release of an announcement.