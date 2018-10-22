Stocks to watch: Oxley, KSH, SLB, Heeton, SembMarine, ST Engineering, Lion Asiapac, Libra, Raffles Infrastructure

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Monday (Oct 22):

Oxley Holdings, KSH Holdings, SLB Development, Heeton Holdings: The companies said on Friday that the sales launch of Phase 1 of their Gaobeidian development project in China will be delayed till after the initial expected date of November 2018, when market sentiment improves.

Sembcorp Marine: SembMarine said on Monday that its unit Sembcorp Marine Rigs & Floaters has secured a contract estimated to be worth US$166 million (S$228.7 million) from a wholly owned subsidiary of Teekay Offshore Partners for works related to the modification, repair and life extension of the Petrojarl Varg floating production storage and offloading vessel.

ST Engineering: ST Engineering's electronics arm clinched about $435 million in contracts in the third quarter, the group said last Friday.

Lion Asiapac: Lion Asiapac warned on Saturday that it expects to report a loss for the first quarter ended Sept 30, due primarily to unrealised exchange loss arising from the depreciating Chinese yuan.

Libra Group: Libra Group and its chief executive officer Chu Sau Ben were served a writ of summons in the High Court of Kuala Lumpur on Oct 12, it said last Friday. The plaintiffs allege that the consideration for certain transfers of shares of subsidiaries amounting to $5 million has not been paid by a Libra subsidiary.

Raffles Infrastructure Holdings: Raffles Infrastructure Holdings called for a trading halt on Monday morning pending the release of an announcement.