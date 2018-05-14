Stocks to watch: Olam, Ezion, Asian Pay Television Trust, Singapore O&G

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Monday (May 14):

Olam International: Commodities trader Olam booked a fiscal first-quarter profit attributable to owners of the company of $157.97 million, a rise of 9.8 per cent, on the back of an 8.5 per cent bump in the sale of goods and services to $6.3 billion. Lower net finance costs and taxation helped lift the bottom line. Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) fell by 7.7 per cent to $368.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, from $398.6 million for the corresponding quarter last year.

Ezion Holdings: Liftboat and offshore assets operator Ezion Holdings' first quarter loss after tax widened to U$46.41 million from a U$12.74 million loss in the year-ago period. Revenue fell 45 per cent to U$37.75 million, while loss per share widened to 2.2 US cents in Q1 FY2018 from 0.7 US cent in Q1 FY2017.

Asian Pay Television Trust: The trust posted unchanged distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.625 Singapore cents for the fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2018, to be paid on June 28, 2018. It also reaffirmed distribution guidance of 6.5 Singapore cents per unit for the year ended Dec 31, 2018, unchanged from 2017.

Singapore O&G: Singapore O&G's first-quarter net profit rose 23.7 per cent to $2.5 million, or 0.52 Singapore cent per share, as both its core businesses and its new paediatrics segment contributed higher sales, the women's and children's clinic operator announced on Monday.