Singapore stock watch: MCT, First Resources, Raffles Medical, UE, Bumitama, Vicom, KSH

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday (Nov 12):

Mapletree Commercial Trust (MCT): MCT has raised $460.5 million in gross proceeds from its preferential offering, which was 1.45 times subscribed, it said on Monday night. Some 205.6 million new units will be issued on the basis of 71 new units for every 1,000 existing units in MCT. The issue price for the new units is $2.24 apiece. They will begin trading on the main board of the Singapore Exchange from 9am on Nov 15. Units in MCT closed at $2.20 on Monday, down 3.1 per cent, or seven cents.

First Resources: First Resources on Tuesday posted a 28.5 per cent drop in net profit to US$27.9 million for its third quarter ended Sept 30, from $39 million a year ago, mainly due to weaker palm oil prices. Earnings per share stood at 1.76 US cents for the quarter, down from 2.46 US cents a year ago. The counter closed at $1.73 on Monday, down three cents or 1.7 per cent, before the results were announced.

Raffles Medical Group: Raffles Hospital, the flagship of mainboard-listed Raffles Medical Group, has become the first private hospital in Singapore to allow the Healthcare Services Employees' Union to represent its staff. Shares of Raffles Medical Group were down one cent or 0.99 per cent at $1.00 at Monday's close.

United Engineers (UE): Revaluation gains from four investment properties lifted UE's net profit to $84.8 million for the third quarter, up from $7.7 million for the same period a year earlier. Third-quarter earnings per share was 13.3 cents, up from 1.2 cents for the third quarter last year. UE shares fell one cent or 0.38 per cent to $2.65 on Monday before results were released after market close.

Bumitama Agri: The Indonesian palm oil producer on Tuesday posted a 29.7 per cent decline in third-quarter net profit to 189.61 billion rupiah ($18 million) from 269.89 billion rupiah a year ago. This came as weaker palm oil prices took a toll on earnings, and expenses outweighed a slight increase in revenue. Earnings per share stood at 108 rupiah, from 154 rupiah last year. The counter closed unchanged at 59.5 cents on Monday.

Vicom: Technical testing and vehicle inspection group Vicom has posted a net profit of $7.2 million for the third quarter, up 6.5 per cent from the same period a year earlier. Third-quarter earnings per share was 8.07 cent, up from 7.58 cents for the third quarter last year. Vicom shares rose one cent or 0.13 per cent to $7.64 on Monday, before results were released after market close.

KSH Holdings: KSH Holdings' Q2 net profit more than tripled to $6 million on a surge in revenue from its construction business, the construction, property development and property management group said on Monday. Earnings per share was 1.05 cent, compared with a restated earnings per share of 0.32 cent in the previous year. Shares of KSH closed unchanged at 46.5 cents, before the results were announced.

Dyna-Mac Holdings: Dyna-Mac, which fabricates topside modules for the oil and gas industry, has posted a net profit of $142,000 for the third quarter, down 18.4 per cent from the same period a year earlier. Third-quarter earnings per share was 0.01 cent, down from 0.02 cent for the third quarter last year. Dyna-Mac shares rose 0.1 cent or 0.7 per cent to 14.3 cents on Monday, before results were released after market close.

Food Empire: Food Empire, which manufactures instant coffee and snacks, has posted a net profit of US$7.9 million for the third quarter, up 34.4 per cent from the same period a year earlier on sales growth in Russia, Ukraine and IndoChina. Third-quarter earnings per share was 1.47 US cents, up from 1.10 US cents for the third quarter last year. Food Empire shares closed flat at $0.54 on Monday, before results were released after market close.

CNMC Goldmine Holdings: CNMC Goldmine Holdings's third quarter net profit surged to US$2 million, more than eight times the US$235,611 profit posted a year ago, due to gold bars being sold at record prices, the absence of listing expenses, and a one-off Malaysia tax reversal. The Catalist-listed firm's shares closed down or 1.9 per cent, or 0.5 cent to 26 cents on Monday.

Vividthree Holdings: Vividthree on Monday reported a net profit of $208,187 for the second quarter ended Sept 30, compared to a net loss of $456,659 a year ago. Vividthree shares closed up 0.2 cent or 1.35 per cent to $0.15 before the results were announced.

Yongnam Holdings: Steel fabricator Yongnam posted a net loss of $11.1 million for the third quarter, narrowing 19 per cent from a net loss of $13.8 million for the same period a year earlier. Third-quarter loss per share was 2.13 cents, narrowing from a loss per share of 2.64 cents for the third quarter least year. Yongnam shares closed flat at $0.15 before results were released after market close.

Trek 2000 International: Thumb-drive maker Trek 2000 International on Monday posted a net profit of about US$4,000 for the third quarter ended Sept 30, compared to a net loss of $1.96 million a year ago. Earnings per share was 0.001 US cent compared to loss per share of 0.606 US cent a year ago. Trek 2000 shares closed unchanged at seven cents, before the results were announced on Monday.

Trading halt: Chemicals and biotech firm Lonza Group has requested a trading halt on Tuesday morning before the market opened, pending the release of an announcement. The counter last traded flat at $79.97.