Stocks to watch: Mapletree Logistics Trust, Soilbuild Reit, Olam, OUE Lippo Healthcare

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Friday (Sept 21):

Mapletree Logistics Trust: Mapletree Logistics Trust has completed a private placement that was launched on Wednesday and will issue about 309.9 million new units at an issue price of $1.21 apiece to raise $375 million, the trust said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Thursday. The pricing was nearer the lower end of a book building range of between $1.196 and $1.234.

Soilbuild Business Space Reit: Soilbuild Business Space Reit is issuing $65 million in subordinated perpetual securities at a coupon rate of 6 per cent per annum. Nearly half will be bought by the owner of the real estate investment trust's manager, Soilbuild Reit said in a Singapore Exchange filing early Friday morning.

Olam International: Olam International's wholly owned subsidiary, Olam Treasury, has secured its second term loan facility totalling 30 billion yen (S$365 million) in the Japanese loan market. The facility consists of two tranches - a three-year, 20.7 billion yen tranche, and a five-year, 9.3 billion yen tranche - and is guaranteed by Olam.

OUE Lippo Healthcare: OUE Lippo Healthcare has received a listing and quotation notice for 2.2 billion new rights shares for the healthcare company's one-for-one rights offering. The company - which is raising $148.8 million in net proceeds to help fund a proposed acquisition of stakes in First Reit and its manager, Bowsprit Capital Corp - will issue the new rights shares at $0.0675 apiece.