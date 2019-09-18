Stocks to watch: Mapletree Logistics Trust, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Keppel DC Reit, Accrelist

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday (Sept 18):

Mapletree Logistics Trust (MLT): MLT has entered into a conditional forward purchase agreement to acquire a warehouse in Australia for A$18.4 million (S$17.4 million) from Wooreddy Investments. The property is a one-storey logistics facility to be constructed in Truganina, Melbourne. It is sited on freehold land of 25,650 square metres (sq m) and will have a net lettable area of 15,100 sq m when completed. The counter closed flat at $1.58 on Tuesday.

Mapletree Industrial Trust (MIT): MIT has raised $400 million through an oversubscribed private placement of 176.6 million new units at an issue price of $2.265 per unit, the top end of the issue price range of $2.211 to $2.265. The trust called for a trading halt on Tuesday morning, and has requested to lift it on Wednesday. It last traded flat at $2.33 on Monday.

Keppel DC Reit: Units of Keppel DC Reit rose as much as 7.78 per cent in active trading on Tuesday, following news that it had raised $478.2 million to partially fund a proposed acquisition of a 99 per cent interest in Keppel DC Singapore 4 and a 100 per cent stake in 1-Net North Data Centre. The counter closed up 13 cents or 7.22 per cent to $1.93 on Tuesday, on a volume of 21.56 million units. The funds were raised through a private placement of 135 million units at $1.744 each, and a preferential offering of about 142 million units at $1.71 each. The private placement, announced on Monday, drew strong demand from new and existing investors, leading to the book being about 9.3 times subscribed, the Reit manager said.

Sing Investments & Finance: The board of Sing Investments & Finance has clarified that its substantial shareholders and persons acting in concert as a whole held more than 30 per cent of the voting rights of the company as at March 2, 2018 and March 1, 2019. However, because they have not increased their voting rights by more than 1 per cent in any six-month period, there is no obligation for the group to make a general offer for the remaining shares in the firm. The counter last traded unchanged at $1.41 on Tuesday.

Accrelist: Catalist-listed corporate accretion services provider Accrelist is looking to buy The Wellness Clinic at Wheelock Place for an indicative consideration of $17 million. The company said on Tuesday night that it had entered into a non-binding term sheet with Verita Healthcare Group for the proposed acquisition. Shares of Accrelist last traded at 8.1 cents on Tuesday afternoon, up 1.5 cents or 22.7 per cent, before the acquisition was announced. The company requested a trading halt at 4.17pm, and lifted it on Tuesday night.

Trading halt: Catalist-listed Y Ventures on Wednesday morning requested a trading halt before the market opened, pending the release of an announcement. Shares in the e-commerce and data analytics firm last traded at nine cents on Tuesday, down 2.2 per cent, or 0.2 cent.