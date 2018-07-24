Stocks to watch: Mapletree Logistics Trust, Hutchinson Port Holdings Trust, Citic Envirotech, Vard, Ascott Reit, Yoma Strategic

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday (July 24):

Mapletree Logistics Trust: Mapletree Logistics Trust's distribution per unit for the first quarter ended June 30 increased 3.7 per cent to 1.957 cents due to an enlarged unit base. Revenue for the quarter grew 10.1 per cent year-on-year to $105.44 million, with net property income seeing an 11.1 per cent rise to $89.8 million.

Hutchinson Port Holdings Trust: Hutchinson Port Holdings Trust saw its second quarter profit fall 36.8 per cent on lower container throughput at its Hong Kong and Shenzhen ports. Profit attributable to unitholders came in at HK$170 million (S$29.49 million), down from HK$269.1 million in the same period a year ago, with revenue declining 3.6 per cent to HK$2.79 billion.

Citic Envirotech: Citic Envirotech (CEL) has landed a 134 million yuan (S$26.95 million) public-private partnership project in Maoming City, Guangdong province to design, construct and operate a wastewater treatment plant, with construction starting immediately and scheduled to be completed in a year. CEL will own 70 per cent of the project company, while the local government will own the remainder. The project comes with a service concession of 30 years with guaranteed and fixed revenues.

Vard Holdings: Shipbuilder Vard Holdings' specialised subsidiary, SEAONICS, has secured equipment contracts for the fishing industry totalling 23 million euros (S$36.8 million). The contracts are made up of complete trawl and crane packages for a series of trawlers for undisclosed customers, with deliveries scheduled from Q2 2019 to Q4 2022.

Ascott Residence Trust: Distribution per unit for Ascott Residence Trust was flat at 1.84 cents for the second quarter ended June 30, after adjustment for an one-off item, in results released on Tuesday morning. Unitholders' distribution fell 15 per cent to $39.8 million. Gross revenue for Q2 rose 6 per cent to $130.5 million, while gross profit rose 7 per cent to $63.1 million.

Yoma Strategic: Myanmar-focused Yoma Strategic Holdings fell into a loss of $15.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, as the stronger US dollar resulted in a $11.3 million currency translation loss from its US dollar-denominated borrowings. The loss, from a net profit of $2.8 million for the same period a year before, came despite a 13.9 per cent growth in revenue to $29.4 million.