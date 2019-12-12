Singapore stock watch: Straits Trading sells 4 properties, makes $11m gain

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (Dec 12):

The Straits Trading Company: The company on Wednesday said its unit has entered into conditional deals to divest four freehold residential properties in Osaka for 8.25 billion yen (S$100 million), realising an 890 million yen gain (S$11 million). The unit - Straits Real Estate - had entered into conditional sale and purchase agreements for the four properties, which were acquired in 2016 and 2017 for 7.36 billion yen in total. Straits Trading shares rose four cents or 1.94 per cent to $2.10 on Wednesday before the announcement.

Keppel DC Reit: The real estate investment trust on Thursday said it will be acquiring its second data centre in Germany for 81.8 million euros (S$125.3 million). This will be the Reit's eighth data centre in Europe. The deal is expected to be completed in 2020 and would likely be fully funded by debt. Keppel DC Reit units closed at $2.00 on Wednesday, down 1.5 per cent or three cents before the announcement.

Yoma Strategic Holdings: The Myanmar-focused investment holding company on Wednesday night said it will earmark US$21.9 million, or about one-fifth of the proceeds from the first tranche of its placement shares, for investments in its real estate business. Yoma Strategic shares closed at 35 cents on Wednesday, down 1.4 per cent, or 0.5 cent, before this announcement.

PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH): The cash offer for the mainboard-listed firm has turned unconditional, following the offeror having received valid acceptances which will result in the offeror holding not less than 90 per cent of the outstanding shares. The closing date for the offer has also been extended from 5.30pm on Dec 18 to 5.30pm on Jan 2, 2020, with no further extension. POSH shares closed unchanged at $0.215 on Wednesday before the announcement was made.

XMH Holdings: The mainboard-listed group on Wednesday said it disposed of a subsidiary at a $2.2 million loss, resulting in red ink for its bottom line, which widened to $3.1 million for the second quarter. This came despite a 51.7 per cent increase in revenue from $12.2 million (restated) to $18.5 million for the quarter to October, according to the company's financial results released on Wednesday. XMH shares closed flat at $0.145 on Wednesday before the results were announced.