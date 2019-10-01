Stocks to watch: Keppel Reit, CMT, ComfortDelGro, Prudential, Sunpower, BreadTalk

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday n(Oct 1):

Keppel Reit (real estate investment trust): Keppel Reit's manager has sold Bugis Junction Towers for $547.5 million or $2,200 per square foot, $388 million more than the $159.5 million the property was acquired for in 2006. BT understands the buyer is a fund managed by Angelo Gordon, a US-headquartered global alternative investment manger. Alongside the fund, Singapore-based property investment manager TCRE Partners is expected to take a minority stake in the acquisition. The sale price is 6.3 per cent above the property's latest valuation of $515.0 million, and more than triple Keppel Reit's purchase price. Keppel Reit units closed up 0.8 per cent, or one cent to $1.26 on Monday.

CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT): CMT has secured a $200 million, five-year green loan from OCBC Bank, its manager announced on Tuesday. This mark's CMT's first foray into green financing where all proceeds will be used to finance or refinance properties within its portfolio that have achieved the BCA Green Mark certification. In support of the BCA's Green Building Masterplan, CMT is committed to achieving BCA Green Mark certification for all its operational properties by 2020. Units in CMT closed unchanged at $2.63 on Monday.

ComfortDelGro Corporation: Metroline West Limited, a wholly-owned UK subsidiary of ComfortDelGro, has inked agreements for the proposed £25 million (S$42.5 million) sale of a bus garage, and the proposed £7 million purchase of an industrial property, both in west London. The proposed purchase will be funded by internal resources. Both transactions are expected to complete before October 2021, with a long stop date of Sept 30, 2022. The proposed sale and purchase are conditional upon, among other things, obtaining satisfactory planning permission from the local planning authority. Shares of ComfortDelGro closed at $2.40 on Monday, up two cents or 0.84 per cent.

Prudential: Prudential's Asian asset management business Eastspring Investments has signed an agreement to acquire 50.1 per cent of Thanachart Fund Management Co (TFUND) for 4,208 million baht ($190.3 million), Prudential announced on Monday night. Eastspring is acquiring a 25.1 per cent stake in TFUND from Thanachart Bank Public Company (TBANK), and acquiring Government Savings Bank's entire 25 per cent stake. Following the acquisition, TBANK's customers will have access to Eastspring's investment solutions. Prudential shares closed unchanged at US$15 on Monday before the news.

Frasers Property: Frasers Property Industrial, the new integrated and logistics strategic business unit of Frasers Property, on Tuesday morning announced it has appointed Reini Otter as its chief executive officer. Shares of Frasers Property closed at $1.75 on Monday, down one cent.

Sunpower Group: Sunpower has won a manufacturing and services tender worth about 49 million yuan ($9.49 million) from repeat customer Sinopec, the mainboard-listed environmental solutions firm announced on Monday after market close. Under the tender, Sunpower will provide flare packages to Sinopec subsidiary Sinopec Nanjing Engineering & Construction Incorporation, for the Gulei Refinery and Chemical Integration Project. Sunpower shares closed up 1.5 cents or 3.3 per cent to 47 cents on Monday before the announcement.

BreadTalk Group: BreadTalk on Monday announced the promotions of three C-suite executives, who will all gain new roles while retaining their current ones, with effect from Oct 1. This follows earlier news of the mainboard-listed firm's group chief executive officer's resignation. On Aug 14, BreadTalk announced that group CEO Henry Chu, 49, had quit for "personal and health reasons", with his last day of service to be Dec 31. Company founder and group executive chairman George Quek will take on the added role of group CEO in the interim. BreadTalk shares closed down 0.5 cent or 0.8 per cent to 62 cents on Monday before the announcement.

No Signboard: Seafood restaurant operator No Signboard on Monday appointed Lok Pei San as group chief financial officer (CFO), after Voon Sze Yin resigned from the role. Ms Lok, 40, joined No Signboard's finance and accounting department in April 2019. The counter closed flat at 5.7 cents on Monday.

Star Pharmaceutical: Star Pharmaceutical's public float has fallen below the minimum 10 per cent threshold, in its executive chairman's bid to take it private, the Mainboard-listed prescription drugmaker announced on Monday night. As at 5pm on Monday, the number of valid acceptances and shares owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by the offeror and its concert parties reached about 42.3 million, representing a shareholding of 92.24 per cent. The counter closed unchanged at 46 cents on Monday before the news.