Stocks to watch: Keppel, Keppel T&T, SPH, M1, Wheelock, Creative, Keppel KBS-US Reit

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Monday (Sept 24):

Keppel Corp, Keppel T&T: Keppel Corp is considering a possible transaction involving its interest in Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation (Keppel T&T), as well as a deal involving its indirect stake in telco M1 through the Keppel T&T unit, according to an announcement on Monday. Keppel Corp, which owned 79.2 per cent of Keppel T&T as at March 5, closed at $7.03 last Friday. Keppel T&T last ended at $1.36 and has halted the trading of its shares.

Singapore Press Holdings: Media and property group Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), which publishes The Straits Times, said on Monday that it has been approached by Keppel Corp to participate in a possible transaction involving SPH's stake in Singapore-listed telco M1. SPH last closed at $2.82 last Friday.

M1: Two key indirect shareholders, SPH and Keppel Corp, disclosed on Monday a possible transaction involving their stakes in the telco, after a joint strategic review ended in 2017 without any third-party deals reached. M1, which closed flat at $1.63 last Friday, has since called a trading halt.

Wheelock Properties (Singapore): The Hong Kong-listed parent of Wheelock Properties will not revise its offer price of $2.10 a share in an ongoing privatisation attempt, it said in an announcement on Monday. The counter has surged since news of the offer broke in mid-July and last closed at $2.17 on Friday.

Creative Technology: Consumer electronics company Creative Technology launched its hotly anticipated headphone amplifier, Super X-Fi, for orders on Monday. Creative ended at $6.58 on Friday.

Keppel KBS-US Reit: Keppel-KBS US Reit is acquiring a business campus portfolio in Seattle for US$169.4 million, the manager said on Monday. Units last traded at US$0.79 apiece on Friday.