Stocks to watch: Keppel-KBS Reit, Hong Leong Asia, Emerging Towns & Cities, shopper360, Mapletree Logistics Trust

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday (Oct 23):

Keppel-KBS Reit: Announced a 295 for 1,000 rights issue to raise net proceeds of US$89.7 million to partially finance the acquisition of a business campus portfolio in Seattle for US$169.4 million, it said on Monday night. Unitholders can subscribe for their pro rata entitlement to the rights units at an issue price of US$0.50 apiece.

Hong Leong Asia: After its shares jumped 12.84 per cent on Monday, the industrial conglomerate explained on Monday evening that the unsual trading was likely related to the group's current undertaking of a rights issue.

Emerging Towns & Cities: The Catalist-listed property developer has clinched a contract with Huawei Technologies (Yangon) to lease 147 luxury apartments in Myanmar for three years, it said on Monday evening.

shopper360: The Catalist-listed provider of shopper marketing services based in Malaysia has secured an agreement with NTUC FairPrice to exclusively provide in-store advertising services to consumer brands at 68 hypermarkets and supermarkets in Singapore, it said on Monday evening.

Mapletree Logistics Trust: Announced on Monday evening that distribution per unit edged up to 1.958 cents from 1.887 cents for the second quarter ended Sept 30. That came as Q2 income available for distribution jumped 32.5 per cent to $63.9 million from the year-ago period. Gross revenue grew 13.8 per cent to $106.6 million from the year-ago period, thanks to higher revenue from existing properties and acquisitions in Hong Kong.