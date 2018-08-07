Stocks to watch: Keppel DC Reit, PACC Offshore Services, OKP, MindChamps

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday (Aug 7):

Keppel DC Reit: Keppel DC Reit (real estate investment trust) will build a new data centre in Macquarie Business Park in Sydney, Australia, which is estimated to cost between A$26 million and A$36 million (S$26.26 million and S$36.35 million). The fee will be payable to master lessee Macquarie Telecom upon completion.

PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH): Offshore marine services provider, PACC Offshore Services Holdings' (POSH) net loss narrowed to US$5.8 million from U$11 million a year ago for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. Revenue nearly doubled to US$83.14 million mainly due to improved average daily charter rates and improved utilisation. Loss per share for the quarter came to 0.32 US cent, compared to a loss per share of 0.6 US cent previously.

OKP: Engineering firm OKP Holdings' second quarter net profit sank to $107,000 from $4.95 million a year ago. This came as revenue declined nearly 21 per cent to $27.35 million, while earnings per share were 0.03 cent, down from 1.61 cents, previously.

MindChamps: MindChamps PreSchool posted an 83 per cent year-on-year jump in net profit attributable to shareholders to $1.26 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. Revenue rose 60 per cent to $7.65 million thanks to the acquisition of seven preschool centres in Australia and Singapore, as well as higher franchise income. Earnings per share for the quarter clocked 0.52 cent, up from 0.38 cents a year ago.