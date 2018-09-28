Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Keppel T&T, SPH, A-Smart, Straits Trading

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Friday (Sept 28):

Keppel Corp, Keppel T&T: Keppel Corp said on Thursday that it plans to privatise Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation (Keppel T&T) with a $1.91 per share cash offer. The diversified marine group said this would give shareholders of Keppel T&T an opportunity to realise their investment at an attractive premium of about 40 per cent over the company's one-month volume-weighted average price of $1.365.

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH): Keppel Corp, together with SPH, plan to make a pre-conditional voluntary general offer of $2.06 per share for the remaining M1 shares they do not own, valuing Singapore's third-largest mobile operator at around $1.91 billion. At $1.91 a share, the offer is 40 per cent over Keppel T&T's last traded price, and one-month volume-weighted average price of $1.365. It is also at a 24 per cent premium over its net asset value per share of $1.54 as at June 30, 2018.

A-Smart Holdings: The mainboard-listed printer fell into the red for the fourth quarter, despite an uptick in revenue amid business diversification, according to unaudited results out on Thursday night. Revenue inched up by 1.5 per cent to $1.87 million. Still, the company recorded a net loss of $267,000 for the three months to July 31, against earnings of $41,000 for the same period last year. Loss per share came in at 0.22 cent, versus earnings per share of 0.04 cent previously. No dividend was declared.

The Straits Trading Company: The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Straits Trading unit, MSC Properties Sdn Bhd, to jointly explore ways to develop land in Butterworth, Penang that is owned by both parties. MSC Properties is a subsidiary of Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad, which is 54.8 per cent owned by Straits Trading.