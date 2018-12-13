Stocks to watch: Jumbo Group, Silkroad Nickel, Del Monte, OUE Lippo Healthcare, FSL Trust

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments that could affect trading of their shares on Thursday (Dec 13):

Jumbo Group: The food and beverage group opened a Jumbo Seafood restaurant in Ion Orchard in Singapore this week, marking the first time it opened a Jumbo Seafood outlet here in a decade. It is also the first outlet of the signature chilli crab brand to be housed in a shopping mall in Singapore.

Silkroad Nickel: Indonesian nickel mining group Silkroad Nickel's subsidiary signed a new offtake agreement worth about $400 million to supply 15 million tonnes of nickel ore over a period of five to eight years to PT Transon Bumindo Resources.

Del Monte: It posted a net profit of US$8.4 million (S$11.5 million) for the second quarter ended Oct 31, a reversal of the loss of US$2.8 million from a year ago on the back of one-off expenses of US$13.1 million related to its underperforming vegetable business. Turnover for the quarter fell 11 per cent to US$556.3 million, mainly due to the planned divestiture of the Sager Creek vegetable business in September 2017 and lower sales in the US.

OUE Lippo Healthcare: It is looking to develop and operate an international hospital in Prince Bay, Shenzhen, in partnership with Hong Kong-based, state-owned conglomerate China Merchants Group. The company on Wednesday said it has signed a non-binding letter of intent with China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings (CMSK) to jointly build, run and manage a high-end international hospital which is expected to have more than 200 beds serving the local community

First Ship Lease Trust (FSL Trust): It plans to buy two product tankers for a total of US$97.6 million (S$133.9 million) as part of plans to renew its fleet of vessels. FSL Trust said that the purchase will be paid for in five staggered instalments based on the progress of the construction schedule of the new vessels starting from early 2019 and ending upon the respective expected deliveries of the vessels in November 2020 and January 2021.

Anchor Resources: The mineral explorer for gold and base metals plans to raise gross proceeds of $1 million through a private placement of about 43.5 million new shares with Gao Jingxian, a private investor, at an issue price of $0.023 per share.

Edition Limited: Kranji farm operator Edition has called off a planned acquisition of 51 per cent in the enlarged share capital of Israeli cybersecurity company Hyperlync, saying that the results of the financial, legal and operational due diligence "have not been satisfactory to the company".