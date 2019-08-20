Stocks to watch: HMI, Figtree Holdings, Hong Leong Asia, RE&S Holdings, PS Group

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday (Aug 20):

Health Management International (HMI): HMI on Monday announced net profit fell 11 per cent to 13.5 million yuan ($2.65 million) for the fourth quarter ended June 30, down from 15.2 million yuan for the year-ago period. This was despite revenue for the quarter rising 10 per cent to 131.1 million yuan from 119.2 million yuan for the year-ago period. HMI shares closed flat at $0.72 on Monday.

Figtree Holdings: The Catalist-listed firm has secured a $43.53 million design and build contract for a food processing facility, the commercial and industrial real estate solutions provider announced on Monday after market close. Under the contract with Singapore chilled and frozen pork processor and distributor OJJ Foods, Figtree unit Figtree Projects will design and build a six-storey food processing facility with a gross floor area of about 18,000 square metres, located at Chin Bee Avenue in Singapore. Figtree shares closed up 1.1 cents or 10.28 per cent at 11.8 Singapore cents on Monday before the announcement.

Hong Leong Asia: Its takeover offer for its Malaysian subsidiary Tasek closed at 5pm on Aug 19, with Hong Leong Asia holding an 88.16 per cent stake. In May, Hong Leong Asia had launched an offer - via its units HL Cement and Ridge Star - to acquire the shares of Tasek that it did not own, at RM5.50 per share. This was raised to RM5.80 per share on Aug 2. Prior to the offer, Hong Leong Asia had an 80.8 per cent stake in cement producer Tasek. Hong Leong Asia shares closed up 1.5 cents or 2.66 per cent at $0.58 on Monday before the announcement.

RE&S Holdings: The Catalist-listed Japanese food and beverage group saw net profit fall 32.9 per cent to S$628,000 for the fourth quarter ended June 30, down from $936,000 for the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing on Monday after market close. Revenue for the quarter was S$33.6 million, down 4.9 per cent from $35.3 million for the year-ago period. RE&S shares closed down 0.1 Singapore cent or 0.58 per cent at 17.2 cents on Monday before the results release.

PS Group: The supplier of fasteners requested a trading halt on Tuesday morning pending an announcement. Its shares closed flat at $0.04 on Monday.