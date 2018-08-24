Stocks to watch: Global Yellow Pages, Lion Asiapac, Ryobi Kiso, Clearbridge Health, Lian Beng

The Singapore Exchange Centre at Shenton Way.
The Singapore Exchange Centre at Shenton Way. PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
1 hour ago
Leila Lai

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Friday (Aug 24).

Global Yellow Pages: Global Yellow Pages (GYP) has been ordered by the Singapore High Court to pay $1.18 million in costs to Promedia Directories Pte Ltd, GYP said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Thursday. Promedia Directories was awarded costs after GYP lost a copyright infringement case against it in January 2017.

Lion Asiapac: Lion Asiapac reported a 99 per cent fall in fourth-quarter net profit to $85,000, down from $15.67 million for the year-ago period, mainly due to the absence of a gain from the disposal of a subsidiary in Yangzhou. Earnings per share for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2018, was 0.1 cent, down from 19.32 cents for Q4 FY17.

Ryobi Kiso: Ryobi Kiso Holdings posted a net loss of S$50.9 million for the fourth quarter ended June 30, compared with a net profit of $0.57 million for the period a year ago, the ground engineering solutions firm reported on Thursday night. Revenue fell to $24.2 million from $42.8 million, down 43.4 per cent, on a year-on-year basis.

Clearbridge Health: Catalist-listed medical tech company Clearbridge Health on Thursday said that its subsidiary SAM Laboratory has entered into an agreement to expand its laboratory testing services to Indonesia. A non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) was entered into between SAM Laboratory, PT Indo Genesis Medika (Indo Genesis) and PT Kreasi Putra Nusantara, and involves the proposed subscription of a controlling stake in the enlarged issued and paid-up share capital of Indo Genesis for an aggregate consideration of $3.8 million.

Lian Beng Group: Construction firm Lian Beng Group on Thursday said that its subsidiary, United Tec Construction, has clinched a $278.5 million contract for the development of residential flats in Silat Avenue. The contract was awarded by United Venture Development (Silat), and comprises the development of two blocks of 56-storey apartments (totalling 955 units) with landscaping, multi-storey and basement carparks, as well as communal facilities.

Parkson Retail Asia: Parkson Retail Asia's net loss for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2018 narrowed from $41.71 million to $18.58 million due to lower expenses. Revenue for the quarter under review dipped 3.1 per cent to $106.2 million as its stores in Malaysia, Vietnam and Myanmar recorded negative same store sales growth. Meanwhile, loss per share came to 2.76 cents, down from 6.19 cents a year ago.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
Top MedTech event showcases how the industry is moving forward in the region
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!