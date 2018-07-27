Stocks to watch: Frasers Hospitality Trust, TEE International, CDL Hospitality Trust, Noble, SIA, SPH

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Friday (July 27):

Frasers Hospitality Trust

Frasers Hospitality Trust's third-quarter distribution per staple security declined 9.3 per cent year-on-year to 1.1226 Singapore cents on weakness in its Australia and Malaysia properties, the global hotel and serviced residence trust announced Thursday evening. Net property income slipped 2.8 per cent to $28.5 million for the quarter ended June 30 as gross revenue shrank 1.8 per cent to $38.2 million.

TEE International

TEE International reported a net loss of $8.8 million for the 2018 fiscal year ended May 31, compared with a loss of $1 million in the previous year, the engineering and real estate group said on Thursday. The loss for the year was mainly attributed to various one-off non-cash items totalling $10.2 million from the real estate business.

CDL Hospitality Trust

CDL Hospitality Trust posted a 2.9 per cent rise in distribution per stapled security (DPS) to 2.14 cents in the fiscal second quarter ended June 30, despite lower revenue and net profit for the period. Revenue edged down 0.3 per cent to $47.7 million from $47.8 million, while net property income was down 3.7 per cent to $33.6 million from $34.9 million.

Noble Group

Noble on Thursday warned that it expects to report a net loss for the three and six months to June 30, on the back of restructuring expenses and net finance costs.

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines' first-quarter net profit for FY18/19 slumped to $139.6 million from $337.9 million a year ago, weighed down by rising fuel costs and the absence of one-off gains.

Singapore Press Holdings

Singapore Press Holdings is in continuing discussions with various parties to potentially acquire cash-yielding, real estate assets overseas, the media group said on Thursday, referring to media speculation. In a filing to the Singapore Exchange, it went on to highlight that the negotiations may or may not materialise in any transaction or any definitive agreement.