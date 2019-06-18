Stocks to watch: ESR-Reit, OUE, Global Invacom, FCT, Sembcorp, HMI, 800 Super

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday (June 18):

ESR-Reit: It will issue about 194.2 million new units under its upsized private placement to raise gross proceeds of $100 million, the manager of the mainboard-listed real estate investment trust (Reit) said in a bourse filing early Tuesday morning. The joint global coordinators and bookrunners for the placement, Citigroup Global Markets Singapore and RHB Securities Singapore, closed the book of orders for the placement on Tuesday. The issue price was fixed at 51.5 cents per new unit - at the lower end of the 51.5-52.5 cents range announced on Monday. On Tuesday morning, ESR-Reit requested for its trading halt to be lifted.

OUE: The property firm has, through its subsidiaries, subscribed for all the shares of PT Deer Pine Indonesia, an investment holding company incorporated in Indonesia. Its subsidiary Tengara Holdings has subscribed for 99.91 per cent of Deer Pine's shares for 10.99 billion rupiah ($$1.1 million). The remaining 0.09 per cent was subscribed for by another subsidiary OUE Coral for 10 million rupiah. OUE shares closed at $1.51 on Monday, down two cents or 1.31 per cent.

Global Invacom: The global provider of satellite communications equipment, on Tuesday said it will acquire the assets and intellectual property of Apexstat group for 250,000 euros (S$385,000). Its shares closed up $0.001 or 1.3 per cent at $0.078.

Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT): FCT has completed its preferential offering. It received valid acceptances and excess applications of under 56.73 million for new units for its preferential offering, instead of over 56.74 million units at the close of the preferential offering on June 10, 2019, its manager said on Monday evening. This represents about 196.8 per cent of the total number of new units available under the preferential offering, as compared with the 196.9 per cent previously reported. FCT's counter closed on Monday at $2.56, down $0.010 or 0.39 per cent.

Sembcorp Industries: It plans to subscribe to additional shares and inject new equity in its India energy arm Sembcorp Energy India Limited (SEIL), in a bid to support the growth of its India renewable energy business. Sembcorp has withdrawn the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) earlier filed by SEIL with the Securities Exchange Board of India, in line with Indian regulatory requirements for such a change to SEIL's capital structure. Sembcorp shares closed at $2.35 on Monday, down $0.02 or 0.84 per cent before the announcement was made.

Health Management International: The private healthcare provider is discussing with a third party regarding a possible transaction involving the company's shares. The company has not made any decision, or entered into any agreement for this possible transaction, it said in a bourse filing on Monday during the midday break. Health Management's shares closed down 0.78 per cent or $0.005 at $0.635 on Monday.

800 Super Holdings: The offer by the Lee Family that controls the Catalist-listed rubbish-collection firm to take it private turned unconditional on Monday after crossing the 90 per cent threshold. As at 5 pm on June 17, 8S Capital Holdings had received valid acceptances amounting to 162.4 million shares, representing about 90.8 per cent of the total number of issued shares of the company. 800 Super shares closed unchanged on Monday at $0.89 before the announcement was made.