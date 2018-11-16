Stocks to watch: Datapulse, Sanli, Keppel Infrastructure Trust

SINGAPROE - The following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Friday (Nov 16):

Datapulse Technology: Datapulse Technology has changed its mind on a recently acquired haircare business, and now wants to sell it back for less than an initially agreed amount to expedite the disposal. The former media storage business announced late Thursday that it has signed a binding term sheet to sell back Malaysia-incorporated Wayco Manufacturing to Way Company for up to S$3.18 million. This is at least 7.5 per cent less than the S$3.43 million that Datapulse paid for Wayco and which Way Company was obliged to pay if Datapulse exercised its right to sell back Wayco.

Sanli Environmental: Catalist-listed environment engineering firm Sanli Environmental has clinched $54.3 million in contracts, boosting its order book to $134.4 million. The company in a press statement announced that the new contracts are for its two main business segments - engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M). These orders are expected to contribute to its revenue for the financial year ending March 31, 2019.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust: Keppel Infrastructure Trust said on Thursday that it is buying Australian chemicals group Ixom for A$777 million (S$775 million), in a deal that puts Ixom's enterprise value at A$1.1 billion. After more than a month of market speculation, the manager confirmed that the trust is taking the chemicals supplier off the hands of management sellers and funds managed by the Blackstone Group, which paid A$750 million for the business in 2014. The acquisition - set to be completed in Q1 2019, but only if given the green light by unitholders and the authorities - will be funded by debt at the outset.