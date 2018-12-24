Stocks to watch: CNMC Goldmine, Cromwell E-Reit, Boustead Projects, First Reit

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Monday (Dec 24):

CNMC Goldmine Holdings: Hong Kong's stock exchange has rejected Catalist-listed CNMC Goldmine's application for a dual listing on its mainboard, citing CNMC's inability to meet the minimum market capitalisation and create liquidity for the company's shares in Hong Kong. CNMC's board said that it has accepted the outcome and will re-evaluate the company's plans for the proposed dual listing.

Cromwell European Reit: Cromwell European Reit is buying three freehold logistics properties in France for €21.6 million (S$33.75 million) to gain exposure to the Greater Paris logistics market, said the manager in exchange filings Monday.

Boustead Projects: A Boustead Projects joint venture will develop gaming company Razer's South-east Asia headquarters in Singapore, the industrial real estate developer announced on Friday.

First Real Estate Investment Trust (First Reit): Bowsprit Capital, the manager of First Reit, late on Friday said that the operations of its Siloam Hospitals Surabaya property in Surabaya were not affected by a sinkhole that emerged on Dec 18.