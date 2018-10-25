Stocks to watch: CMT, Parkway Life Reit, AA Reit, MMP Resources, Tuan Sing, M1

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Thursday (Oct 25):

CapitaLand Mall Trust: CMT has posted a third-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.92 cents, up 5 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

Parkway Life Reit: The healthcare-focused real estate investment trust has posted a DPU of 3.23 cents in the third quarter, down 4.1 per cent from the year-ago period.

AIMS AMP Capital Industrial Reit: AA Reit has posted a fiscal second-quarter DPU of 2.50 cents, down 2 per cent from 2.55 cents in the same period a year earlier.

MMP Resources: Various substantial shareholders in the company that have entered into a non-binding term sheet with Lloyds Energy for a possible sale of their shares to Lloyds Energy. If Lloyds Energy acquires more than 30 per cent of MMP's share capital, this could trigger a mandatory general offer.

Addvalue Technologies: Its unit Addvalue Communications has entered into an exclusive collaboration agreement with Network Innovations Inc to jointly develop market opportunities for its new iFleetONE terminal together with the Addvalue proprietary vessel monitoring system.

Tuan Sing: The property developer posted a 35 per cent fall in net profit for the third quarter ended Sept 30 to $3.77 million, due to the absence of an one-off gain of $2.9 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

M1: The telco's net profit fell 5.5 per cent on the previous year to $34.5 million for the three months to Sept 30, even as operating revenue grew 10.1 per cent to $274.6 million.

Mapletree Commercial Trust: The trust's second-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) was 1.3 per cent higher at 2.27 cents, up from 2.24 cents a year ago.

Ascendas India Trust: The trust posted a second-quarter DPU of 1.98 cents, up 32 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

Yanlord Land: The developer is paying 450 million yuan (S$89.4 million) for a 30 per cent stake in a Suzhou residential project.

Citic Envirotech: The water and wastewater treatment and recycling solutions provider posted a 55.4 per cent fall in net profit to $21.9 million in the third quarter.

Cityneon Holdings: Called for a trading halt on Thursday morning pending the release of an announcement.