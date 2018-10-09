Stocks to watch: Chew's Group, Keppel Infrastructure Trust, No Signboard, Mermaid Maritime

SINGAPORE - The following companies saw new developments that could affect trading of their shares on Tuesday (Oct 9):

Chew's Group: A mandatory unconditional cash offer has been made for shares in Catalist-listed egg farmer Chew's Group, after members of the Chew family completed the sale of their 68.14 per cent stake. The buyer, Goldhill Trust, is now offering a final price of $0.2107 in cash for each remaining share in the company, according to an announcement issued on Monday, after its sale and purchase agreement with the Chews' Fenghe Investment Holding went through.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust: The dispute between Keppel Infrastructure Trust's Basslink unit and an Australian state government body has gone into arbitration, the company and the trust manager said in separate statements on Monday. Basslink is still embroiled in a dispute with Hydro Tasmania, which is owned by Tasmania, over the 2015 outage of the Basslink Interconnector that links the state's electricity grid to the Australian mainland.

No Signboard Holdings: Food and beverage operator No Signboard Holdings, historically known for its seafood outlets, has snagged an exclusive master franchise deal to sell Korean-style fried chicken in Singapore and Malaysia. The arrangement with Haimarrow Food Service Co and HFS Global, announced on Monday, will give No Signboard the right to open eateries under the South Korea-based Mom's Touch Chicken and Burger brand.

Mermaid Maritime: Thailand-based Mermaid Maritime - a provider of engineering services to the offshore oil and gas industry - has picked up a sub-sea services contract in the Middle East, the company said on Monday. The six-month contract, which will run from May to October 2019, has an initial value of US$17 million, according to the announcement.

Jackspeed Corp: Car seat upholsterer Jackspeed Corp saw its bottom line improve in the first half-year, helped by the share of profits from an associate, even as lower sales costs took the edge off a slide in turnover.