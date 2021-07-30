Stocks in China, HK jump as authorities calm market fears

HONG KONG • Stocks in China and Hong Kong jumped yesterday, after the authorities intensified efforts to calm fears about a crackdown on the private education industry and as the central bank pumped liquidity into the financial system.

The CSI 300 Index closed 1.9 per cent higher, led by materials and industrial stocks.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rallied 3.3 per cent, as Meituan and Tencent Holdings both climbed at least 9 per cent.

Technology shares extended gains after a report said that China would continue to allow its companies to go public in the United States as long as they meet listing requirements, following Didi Global's controversial debut.

In a bid to alleviate investor anxiety, the nation's securities regulator convened a videoconference with banking executives on Wednesday night, conveying a message that education policies were not intended to hurt companies in other industries.

Confidence was further bolstered after the central bank broke out of its usual pattern of daily operations to add cash.

The liquidity-sensitive ChiNext gauge of stocks rose 5.3 per cent.

The Wednesday meeting had given investors some reassurance, said Mr Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG Asia. "But whether this is just a temporary reprieve or a longer-term upward trend, the answer still lies in whether Beijing can calm investor nerves about subsequent regulatory clampdowns and the impact on the growth of domestic firms."

The Hang Seng Tech Index surged 8 per cent.

Education companies, some of which are moving swiftly to overhaul their business to adjust to new regulations, were also higher after being heavily sold earlier in the week.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group added 13 per cent, while Koolearn Technology Holding gained 20 per cent.

"It's a good relief rally after the trauma of recent days," said The Global CIO Office chief executive Gary Dugan, noting that the authorities were "trying to draw a line" under this week's market turmoil.

"International investors are bloodied by the experience and will remain suspicious that overseas-quoted Chinese companies are under heavy scrutiny by policymakers," he said.

Wednesday's hastily arranged meeting led by China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) vice-chairman Fang Xinghai was the latest sign of Beijing's discomfort with a sell-off that sent the nation's key stock indexes to the brink of a bear market.

The state-run media has published articles suggesting that the rout is overdone, while some analysts have speculated that government-linked funds have begun intervening to support the market.

However, the meeting "won't dispel investors' concerns completely as the regulatory policy wasn't from CSRC," said CMB International Securities strategist Daniel So.

"The PBOC's net injection is good news to the stock market, but we still need to monitor if this would become a longer-term trend," he said, referring to the People's Bank of China.

Interbank borrowing costs declined after the PBOC pumped 30 billion yuan (S$6.3 billion) of liquidity into the financial system with seven-day reverse repurchase agreements, resulting in a net injection of 20 billion yuan.

That was the first short-term cash addition of more than 10 billion yuan since June 30.

The yield on China's most actively traded contract of 10-year government bonds dropped for the first time in three days, after rising by the most in a year on Tuesday.

Steep stock market declines earlier this week were triggered by China's shock decision to ban swathes of its booming tutoring industry from making profits, raising foreign capital and going public.

It was the government's most extreme step yet to rein in companies it blames for exacerbating inequality, increasing financial risk and challenging the Communist Party of China's grip on key segments of the economy.

A front-page editorial yesterday by the Economic Daily reinforced the message that recent policies on the tech and tutoring sectors were not aimed at restricting or suppressing the development of certain industries, while state-run Xinhua said China's strengthening economy provided a guarantee and foundation for capital market development.

"Today's rebound is encouraging, but regulatory risks have been anchored in investors' minds," said Ms Margaret Yang, strategist at DailyFX.

"Many investors were trapped with unrealised losses and may attempt to sell the rebound. This may weigh on near-term sentiment for Hong Kong tech firms," she said.

