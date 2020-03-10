Stocks headed for bear market after worst plunge since 2016

LONDON/PARIS • European equities plunged the most since 2016, putting them on course to enter a bear market, as a price war in oil dealt a new blow to a global economy already grappling with the coronavirus.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 slumped as much as 7.7 per cent, the most since the aftermath of the 2016 Brexit vote, taking its decline since last month's record high to about 22 per cent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index and the benchmarks of Italy, Germany, Spain, France and Britain were also poised to enter bear territory.

Energy shares plummeted after the dramatic collapse of talks between the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia prompted Saudi Arabia to launch a price war.

Europe's oil and gas index, for instance, plunged a record 15 per cent to levels not seen since 1997.

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell were both off almost 20 per cent and set for their worst day ever. A whopping 38 per cent drop sent Tullow Oil to the bottom of the Stoxx 600.

All sectors were deep in the red, with growth-sensitive miners, automakers, banks and insurers falling between 7 per cent and 10 per cent. Defensive sectors, considered safer during times of economic uncertainty, posted minimal losses.

The benchmark FTSE MIB Index in Italy, one of the countries now most affected by the coronavirus after China, is down 20 per cent from a high reached last month.

European firms have now lost nearly US$3 trillion (S$4.1 trillion) in value since the rapid spread of the coronavirus sparked a worldwide sell-off last month.

"So far, the market has largely ignored any positive news, which fits the panicky mood," said managing director David Kunz at BX Swiss in Zurich. "The market is clearly fearing a possible recession now."

A slew of profit and sales warnings, combined with reports of more virus cases last week, put an end to a brief spell of market optimism over policy measures to combat the outbreak's impact.

Yesterday, France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Europe needs to come up with a "massive" economic stimulus plan to cope with the virus outbreak's impact.

He said he would propose measures to euro zone counterparts next week.

"Europe must prove its political effectiveness. I expect a strong, massive and coordinated response from Europe to avoid the risk of an economic crisis after the epidemic," he told France Inter radio.

Traders are betting that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates at a meeting on Thursday, following moves by central banks in the United States, Canada and Australia last week.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS