Stocks face declines on mounting economic fears

BANGKOK (BLOOMBERG) - Stocks faced more losses on Friday (June 17) on deepening fears of an economic downturn as monetary policy tightens to fight damaging inflation.

Futures signalled losses for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong.

US contracts stabilised after the S&P 500 closed at its lowest since December 2020, but technology stocks were hit particularly hard, taking 4 per cent off the Nasdaq 100.

Treasuries climbed in the Wall Street session, supported by some soft United States data including housing starts and building permits, taking the 10-year yield to about 3.2 per cent.

The dollar edged up from its biggest two-day drop since March 2020.

Markets are rounding off a week buffeted by notable interest rate increases, including the Federal Reserve's biggest move since 1994.

The Swiss National Bank unexpectedly hiked rates by 50 basis points on Thursday, triggering a surge in the franc. The Bank of England also lifted borrowing costs.

Japan, in contrast, is expected to stick with monetary easing. But doubts are growing about the sustainability of its approach amid pronounced yen weakness, stirring speculation of a potential policy surprise. The currency retreated before Friday's decision.

There is a building expectation that the Bank of Japan will need to "amend its policy stance closer to some version of normal" even as the central bank says low rates are still needed, BMO Capital Markets strategists Benjamin Jeffery and Ian Lyngen wrote in a note.

Global stocks are headed for their worst week since the pandemic roiled markets back in 2020, one of a range of assets under pressure as rate hikes suck liquidity from global markets.

Spreads on US junk-rated corporate bonds - a gauge of risk that hints at economic worries - surpassed 500 basis points for the first time since November 2020.

Investors are focused on "all of the half-empty things and how much narrower" the Fed's path is in trying to stick a soft landing, Ms Carol Schleif, deputy chief investment officer at BMO Family Office, said on Bloomberg TV.

Bitcoin fell towards the US$20,000 level.

Oil wavered as traders weighed the prospect of slower economic growth against tight supplies, while gold pared a rally.